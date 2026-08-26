From chai rolls to saffron cakes: 4 modern recipes that bring Indian flavours to the dessert table
Try these creative dessert recipes for your next birthday, housewarming, or anniversary party and surprise your friends and family with your culinary skills.
A new generation of desserts is redefining what can be created in the kitchen, blending comforting flavours with contemporary pastry techniques. These four recipes shared by chef Kushal Topo Pastry, chef at BarNaan, Connecticut, celebrate that creative approach, combining familiar flavours with modern textures and presentation for a fresh take on everyday baking. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.
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1. Saffron pistachio milk cake
Ingredients
1 sponge cake, 8-inch
500 ml full-fat milk
200 ml condensed milk
100 ml cream
½ tsp saffron strands
½ tsp cardamom powder
50 g chopped pistachios
2 tbsp sugar
Pistachio slivers and saffron, for garnish
Method
1. Bake a light vanilla sponge and allow it to cool completely.
2. In a saucepan, combine milk, condensed milk, cream, sugar and saffron. Simmer gently for 8–10 minutes until slightly reduced. Add cardamom powder and cool the mixture.
3. Place the sponge in a serving dish and prick it gently with a fork. Pour the saffron milk mixture evenly over the cake, allowing it to absorb completely.
4. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
5. Garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron before serving.
2. Mango and coconut entremet
Ingredients
1 almond sponge layer
200 g mango purée
150 ml whipping cream
100 g white chocolate
100 ml coconut milk
5 g gelatin
50 g sugar
100 g fresh mango, diced
Toasted coconut, for garnish
Method
1. Place the almond sponge as the base of a cake ring or mould.
2. Warm the coconut milk and pour it over the white chocolate. Mix until smooth.
3. Add softened gelatin and mango purée, then allow the mixture to cool slightly.
4. Fold in lightly whipped cream to create the mousse. Pour over the sponge and refrigerate until set.
5. Top with fresh mango pieces and toasted coconut before serving.
3. Masala chai cinnamon rolls
Ingredients
300 g all-purpose flour
5 g instant yeast
40 g sugar
120 ml warm milk
1 egg
40 g butter
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp cardamom
¼ tsp ginger powder
¼ tsp cloves
60 g brown sugar
For the glaze
100 g cream cheese
40 g icing sugar
1–2 tbsp milk
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method
1. Combine flour, yeast, sugar, warm milk, egg and butter. Knead into a soft dough and let it rise until doubled in size.
2. Mix brown sugar with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves.
3. Roll out the dough, spread with butter and sprinkle the spice mixture evenly. Roll tightly and cut into individual rolls.
4. Place in a greased baking dish and proof for 30–40 minutes.
5. Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes until golden.
6. Whisk the cream cheese, icing sugar, milk and cardamom into a smooth glaze. Spread over the warm rolls and serve.
4. Dark chocolate and raspberry tart
Ingredients
200 g chocolate short crust pastry
200 g dark chocolate
200 ml cream
30 g butter
100 g raspberry purée
30 g sugar
Fresh raspberries, for garnish
Cocoa powder, optional
Method
1. Roll out the chocolate pastry and line a tart tin. Blind bake at 170°C for 15–18 minutes until crisp. Cool completely.
2. Cook raspberry purée with sugar for 3–4 minutes. Spread a thin layer over the pastry base.
3. Heat the cream until just simmering and pour over chopped dark chocolate. Stir until smooth, then add butter.
4. Pour the chocolate ganache over the raspberry layer and refrigerate until set.
5. Garnish with fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa powder before serving.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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