From chai rolls to saffron cakes: 4 modern recipes that bring Indian flavours to the dessert table

Pistachio slivers and saffron, for garnish

A new generation of desserts is redefining what can be created in the kitchen, blending comforting flavours with contemporary pastry techniques. These four recipes shared by chef Kushal Topo Pastry, chef at BarNaan, Connecticut, celebrate that creative approach, combining familiar flavours with modern textures and presentation for a fresh take on everyday baking . Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Method 1. Bake a light vanilla sponge and allow it to cool completely.

2. In a saucepan, combine milk, condensed milk, cream, sugar and saffron. Simmer gently for 8–10 minutes until slightly reduced. Add cardamom powder and cool the mixture.

3. Place the sponge in a serving dish and prick it gently with a fork. Pour the saffron milk mixture evenly over the cake, allowing it to absorb completely.

4. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

5. Garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron before serving.

2. Mango and coconut entremet Ingredients 1 almond sponge layer

200 g mango purée

150 ml whipping cream

100 g white chocolate

100 ml coconut milk

5 g gelatin

50 g sugar

100 g fresh mango, diced

Toasted coconut, for garnish