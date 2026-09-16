Always craving sweets, salty snacks or carbs? Here’s what your food cravings are trying to tell you

According to Tamanna, estrogen affects how sensitive your body is to insulin. As estrogen levels fluctuate during perimenopause, blood sugar can swing more sharply after meals, dropping faster than before. That crash triggers the urgent, almost desperate need for something sweet or starchy, fast. It's not a lack of self-control. It's your body genuinely asking for quick energy.

Craving sugar or carbs every single day, not just occasionally, is usually about more than willpower. It's often your hormones and blood sugar talking, and no amount of discipline will fully override that. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, revealed the reason behind these constant cravings.

Tamanna highlighted that stress adds another layer entirely. Cortisol pushes the body toward quick-energy foods as a survival response, which is why cravings often spike during emotionally heavy or busy periods, not just physically demanding ones. This is why cravings can feel strongest during deadline weeks or family stress, even without much physical activity involved.

Poor sleep makes this significantly worse. “When you're not sleeping well, the hormones that control hunger and fullness, ghrelin and leptin, get thrown off balance,” said Tamanna. You end up hungrier than usual and less satisfied after eating, which is exactly why tired days often come with the strongest, most persistent cravings.

What can help Here’s what you can do to prevent control cravings:

● Don't skip meals; it usually backfires with stronger cravings later in the day

● Pair carbs with protein or fat to slow down blood sugar spikes

● Prioritise sleep, since it directly affects hunger hormones the very next day

● Notice the pattern: are cravings tied to time of day, stress levels, or your cycle?

“Cravings aren't a character flaw or a lack of discipline, no matter how they feel at the moment. They're information, and often quite precise information at that,” said Tamanna. Constant, intense cravings are usually your body asking for more stable energy, not simply more sugar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.