Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'

He said, "Obesity is not a medical emergency that warrants rapid weight loss. Obesity is a chronic condition, not an acute emergency. It doesn’t need to be reversed in days or weeks." According to Dr Kumar, forcing the body to shed weight in a matter of days or weeks triggers a cascade of negative biological responses. He warned that this approach often backfires, stating: “In fact, rapid weight loss often does more harm than good.”

Dr Kumar took to X on April 10 to address the growing trend of high-speed weight-loss programs, framing the issue through a chronic care lens rather than a crisis-management lens. Dr Kumar’s primary critique centred on the urgency often associated with weight loss marketing . He clarified that while obesity is a serious health concern, it is not a condition that requires a 'crash' solution.

In an era of 'miracle' diets and rapid transformations, a doctor is urging a return to patience. Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, issued a public warning against pursuing quick weight loss, arguing that the physiological cost often outweighs the aesthetic benefits. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works

The physiological backlash of rapid weight loss The danger of rapid weight loss isn't just about the numbers on the scale; it's about what those numbers represent. Dr Kumar highlighted three specific risks that arise when weight is lost too quickly:

Muscle wasting: 'There is greater loss of lean muscle, which can lower the metabolic rate, he shared.

Biological hunger: Dr Kumar said 'hormonal adaptations occur that increase hunger', making it physically harder to resist overeating.

The 'yo-yo' effect: These factors combine to create a 'higher likelihood of weight regain', he said.

Gradual and sustainable weight loss is the way to go To combat these risks, Dr Kumar pointed to established medical protocols that prioritise long-term health over short-term speed. He advocates a slower, more deliberate pace that aligns with how the human body naturally adjusts to changes in caloric intake.

Dr Kumar recommended a goal of '5–10 percent weight loss over 3–6 months'. This pace 'improves cardiometabolic risk' and is significantly 'easier to maintain', he explained, and added the public needs to shift its definition of what 'successful' weight loss looks like: "It improves cardiometabolic risk, it is easier to maintain, and it leads to better long-term outcomes. The real success metric is not the speed of weight loss, but its sustainability."

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.