Akansha Ranjan Kapoor ties the knot with Sharan Sharma: What the bride wore on her special day
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a traditional red wedding saree and heavy-set jewellery for her wedding day, as Sharan Sharma wore an ivory kurta set.
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma after dating for four years, and the photos from the intimate ceremony in Mumbai are finally out. It took place in the garden of their apartment building, and reportedly featured handwritten vows, a signing ceremony, speeches by loved ones, a champagne toast, acoustic music, dinner, and cake.
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The bride and groom cut a pretty picture, all smiles on their special day. And well-chosen attire elevated the scene. Browse the pictures the couple shared below before diving into decoding their outfit.
Decoding the wedding outfit of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, 32, wore a custom red saree by Arpita Mehta on her special day. The vintage-inspired red wedding saree featured kutdana work along the edges, paired with a Benarasi stole. She paired the red saree with a beige blouse with intricate sequin work.
Beside her, Sharan Sharma stood wearing an ivory kurta with a bundi jacket, with fine threadwork around the shoulder and down the front. The subtle muted colour worked perfectly with the resplendent dress of the bride.
The make-up and jewellery of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
When it came to accessorising, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a regal look. The make-up was minimal, with nude pink lipstick, eyeliner, and a tiny red bindi elegantly tying it all up. Her hands were adorned with mehendi in keeping with the festivities.
It was the jewellery, however, that stole the show. Showcasing classic Kundan and Polki craftsmanship, it featured gemstones and uncut diamonds set over a gold framework.
The ensemble followed the popular trend of contrast jewellery, with green emeralds being paired opposite red and gold ornaments, making the colours pop out.
Drawn from the royal heritage, the key pieces in the jewellery adorning Akansha Ranjan Kapoor include the choker necklace, the maang tika, and the earrings.
The choker necklace was a heavy, multi-layered bridal choker featuring intricate kundan work set in gold, accented with precious stone beads hanging at the base.
The maang tika matched the choker set, with a central circular floral motif and emerald teardrop droplets. The heavy studs or jhumka earrings tied it all together.
The bride also wore traditional bridal chura, or bangles, of gold, red and green on her arms, which were adorned with a kaleera set, hanging majestically. On the back of her hand was a bejewelled haath phool that completed the ornament.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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