Akansha Ranjan Kapoor ties the knot with Sharan Sharma: What the bride wore on her special day

The bride and groom cut a pretty picture, all smiles on their special day. And well-chosen attire elevated the scene. Browse the pictures the couple shared below before diving into decoding their outfit.

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma after dating for four years, and the photos from the intimate ceremony in Mumbai are finally out. It took place in the garden of their apartment building, and reportedly featured handwritten vows, a signing ceremony, speeches by loved ones, a champagne toast, acoustic music, dinner, and cake.

Decoding the wedding outfit of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, 32, wore a custom red saree by Arpita Mehta on her special day. The vintage-inspired red wedding saree featured kutdana work along the edges, paired with a Benarasi stole. She paired the red saree with a beige blouse with intricate sequin work.

Beside her, Sharan Sharma stood wearing an ivory kurta with a bundi jacket, with fine threadwork around the shoulder and down the front. The subtle muted colour worked perfectly with the resplendent dress of the bride.

The make-up and jewellery of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor When it came to accessorising, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a regal look. The make-up was minimal, with nude pink lipstick, eyeliner, and a tiny red bindi elegantly tying it all up. Her hands were adorned with mehendi in keeping with the festivities.

It was the jewellery, however, that stole the show. Showcasing classic Kundan and Polki craftsmanship, it featured gemstones and uncut diamonds set over a gold framework.

The ensemble followed the popular trend of contrast jewellery, with green emeralds being paired opposite red and gold ornaments, making the colours pop out.

Drawn from the royal heritage, the key pieces in the jewellery adorning Akansha Ranjan Kapoor include the choker necklace, the maang tika, and the earrings.

The choker necklace was a heavy, multi-layered bridal choker featuring intricate kundan work set in gold, accented with precious stone beads hanging at the base.

The maang tika matched the choker set, with a central circular floral motif and emerald teardrop droplets. The heavy studs or jhumka earrings tied it all together.

The bride also wore traditional bridal chura, or bangles, of gold, red and green on her arms, which were adorned with a kaleera set, hanging majestically. On the back of her hand was a bejewelled haath phool that completed the ornament.