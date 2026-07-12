Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon shows how to do courtside fashion right in chic linen look; takes parents-in-law on a date

Priyanka Chopra attended the final match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova as the ninth seed beat the fellow Czech player 6-2, 5-7, and 6-3. Linda Noskova thus became Wimbledon's newest deserving champion with a remarkable win. Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra serves chic courtside fashion at Wimbledon in a cream summer dress and bandana. Pics For the intense match between Muchova and Noskova, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas. She also shared several pictures and videos from the match, offering a glimpse of the stunning white dress she chose for the occasion. Let's break down her look: White looks good on Priyanka Chopra

After serving chic courtside fashion in a cream floral-printed midi dress, Priyanka slipped into another stylish number for Wimbledon. She wore an all-white linen dress to perfectly beat the heat, but in style. Her dress features a halter neckline and is adorned with layers of petal-shaped designs on the bodice, adding a sensual, feminine touch to her ensemble. The sleeveless ensemble has a flowy silhouette, making it a stylish number. Priyanka, who was just announced as the newest brand ambassador for Rolex, styled the simple look with a stunning metal bracelet watch from the luxury label. Apart from the Rolex watch, she also wore silver double hoop earrings with the ensemble. For her hair, she tied it in a messy centre-parted bun, with a few strands left loose to frame her face and add a soft, feminine touch to the look. As for the glam, she kept it minimal and chic with feathered brows, light pink eyeshadow, a sleek eyeliner, a light coating of mascara, rouged cheeks, a mauve lip shade, and a glowing base. Favourites in Wimbledon