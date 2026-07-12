Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon shows how to do courtside fashion right in chic linen look; takes parents-in-law on a date
At Wimbledon, Priyanka Chopra wore a white linen dress styled with stunning glam and minimal jewellery.
Priyanka Chopra attended the final match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova as the ninth seed beat the fellow Czech player 6-2, 5-7, and 6-3. Linda Noskova thus became Wimbledon's newest deserving champion with a remarkable win.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra serves chic courtside fashion at Wimbledon in a cream summer dress and bandana. Pics
For the intense match between Muchova and Noskova, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas. She also shared several pictures and videos from the match, offering a glimpse of the stunning white dress she chose for the occasion.
Let's break down her look:
White looks good on Priyanka Chopra
After serving chic courtside fashion in a cream floral-printed midi dress, Priyanka slipped into another stylish number for Wimbledon. She wore an all-white linen dress to perfectly beat the heat, but in style. Her dress features a halter neckline and is adorned with layers of petal-shaped designs on the bodice, adding a sensual, feminine touch to her ensemble.
The sleeveless ensemble has a flowy silhouette, making it a stylish number. Priyanka, who was just announced as the newest brand ambassador for Rolex, styled the simple look with a stunning metal bracelet watch from the luxury label. Apart from the Rolex watch, she also wore silver double hoop earrings with the ensemble.
For her hair, she tied it in a messy centre-parted bun, with a few strands left loose to frame her face and add a soft, feminine touch to the look. As for the glam, she kept it minimal and chic with feathered brows, light pink eyeshadow, a sleek eyeliner, a light coating of mascara, rouged cheeks, a mauve lip shade, and a glowing base.
Favourites in Wimbledon
During her visit to Wimbledon, Priyanka also met up with Diet Sabya and shared some of her personal favourites. The actor revealed in the video that Gymkhana and Dishoom are her favourite restaurants in London. As for the best-dressed celebrity at Wimbledon, the actor named Cynthia Eviro.
She also talked about her preferred dress code at Wimbledon, revealing that she prefers lighter colours – something that is easy to wear in the hot weather – to watch the tennis matches.
On the work front
Priyanka has recently completed the shooting schedule for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. Director SS Rajamouli recently shared that while the ambitious time-travel drama still has about 80 days of shooting left, most of the major work on the film has already been completed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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