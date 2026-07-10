Priyanka Chopra serves chic courtside fashion at Wimbledon in a cream summer dress and bandana. Pics

For attending this season's Wimbledon match, Priyanka Chopra – who sat in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis Club alongside Cynthia Erivo and Lily James – opted for a stylish cream-coloured midi dress, accessorised only to elevate her simple yet elegant ensemble.

Apart from serving up courtside chic, Priyanka also brought peak romantic energy to the stands as she was seen showing Nick Jonas all the Wimbledon action via a FaceTime call. She made sure Nick didn’t miss a second of the action. And if that’s not commitment, we don’t know what is.

Priyanka Chopra was among the many celebrities who arrived at Wimbledon to watch tennis legends create magic on the court. On July 9, the actor attended the intense semi-final match between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff.

The dress features a collared neckline, a button-up front, half-length billowy sleeves, a cinched waistline tied together with a matching belt, a relaxed silhouette, and a V neckline formed by leaving the top few buttons loose.

With the summer dress, Priyanka carried a taupe-coloured shoulder bag, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a cream-coloured silk bandana tied around her head that featured a floral pattern matching her dress. She left her tresses loose with the dress, adding a lovely cottage-core aesthetic to her outfit.

Meanwhile, for the makeup, Priyanka went with a cherry-coloured glossy lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, a light dusting of rouge on her cheeks, a dewy base, and soft brown eyeshadow.