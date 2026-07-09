Isha Ambani wows at Manish Malhotra's Paris Couture Week debut in handmade gold dress, Nita Ambani’s jewellery

Fashion is art, and Isha Ambani became one for Manish Malhotra's show. The handmade gold couture gown on Isha is a custom design crafted by Manish himself, for the billionaire heiress, so she could wear it for the historic occasion.

For the occasion, Isha Ambani wore a couture piece designed by Manish Malhotra himself: a gold dress from his Manish Malhotra Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show. Celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal styled Isha in the ensemble that was a work of art in itself. Let's break down her look:

Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday, July 8. To support the designer, marking a massive milestone in his career and for Indian fashion, many celebrities populated the front row, including Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Anna Wintour.

The ankle-length dress features a sculpted corseted silhouette with meticulous hand embroidery of vintage salli and taban sequins, as well as each hand-set gem. The halter neckline and the body-sculpting silhouette enhance the beauty of the hand-embroidered piece.

Keeping the dress the highlight of Isha's look, Andrew Mukamal styled the ensemble smartly with jewels and accessories that were equally elevated and luxurious but never overshadowed the couture piece. She wore gold embellished Ferragamo heels and heirloom-inspired jewellery from her mom, Nita Ambani’s personal private collection, and Lorraine Schwartz: massive diamond drop earrings and a stunning ring.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Isha chose a winged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and a glossy reddish-brown lip shade, rounded off with a dew base. Her hair styled in a centre part and left loose in silky, straight strands added a touch of soft femininity to the look.