Janhvi Kapoor serves apsara-coded look for Anshula Kapoor's reception in silk saree, strapless blouse and luxe jewels
At her sister Anshula's reception, Janhvi Kapoor wore a mauve silk saree featuring exquisite zardozi work. She complemented the ensemble with ornate jewellery.
Your sister's wedding is the perfect opportunity to pull out all the stops, and that's what Janhvi Kapoor did for her sister Anshula Kapoor's reception last night. She wore a neatly draped silk saree in a soft mauve hue, decked with the most stunning jewels. Here's a breakdown of her look:
Also Read | Anshula Kapoor's bridal look is a tribute to her late mother with a '42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta': Pics
Anshula and Karan's wedding reception
On July 7, Anshula and Rohan Thakkar hosted their wedding reception, attended by close family and friends, including celebrities such as Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Janhvi Kapoor was also present at the festivities, and you should be taking styling cues from her apsara-coded look.
While receptions are meant for semi-formal attire, where many opt for stylish sarees or lehengas, Janhvi swapped the expected for a traditional number that also embraced the modern woman's style aesthetics. The silk saree comes with a sleek cummerbund and a strapless blouse. If you’re looking to make a classic saree feel instantly more modern without trying too hard, this is the styling trick to borrow.
The details
The silk saree in a pleasant mauve hue comes decked with zardozi work, broad embroidered borders, and brocade floral art decorating every inch of the drape. Janhvi wore the six yards in a traditional style, with the pleats neatly forming on the front and the pallu elegantly placed on the shoulder.
The real standout, though, was the strapless blouse. It nodded to the glamorous silhouettes of the ’60s. It was a silk mauve number with a strapless design, a plunging neckline, and a cropped hem length showing off her toned midriff.
Janvhi further elevated the look by wearing heavy temple gold jewellery with the saree, including a cummerbund, a choker necklace, chandbaalis, kadhas, statement rings, and bangles, all in gold and decked with diamonds and pearls. Lastly, a small gold clutch and heels rounded off the styling.
To match the regal aesthetics of the saree and jewellery, Janhvi Kapoor toned down the glam by opting for a minimal makeup look. She chose a glossy pink lip shade, light shimmery pink eye shadow, light rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and a bindi, all rounded off with a dewy base. Lastly, a centre-parted, slicked-back, braided bun completed the look.
About Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Sridevi. She is the eldest sister of actor Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are kids of Boney's late ex-wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula got engaged to Rohan in July 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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