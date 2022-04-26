Alia Bhatt's oversized shirt and distressed denim shorts is the glam airport look for newlywed modern woman: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt impressed the fashion police with her dreamy gold and ivory-themed wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married earlier this month, and the pictures broke the internet. Now that the star has resumed her work schedule after wrapping up the wedding festivities, her fashion streak is far from over. The Brahmastra actor has made several appearances around Mumbai dressed in simply chic attires, serving tips for the newlywed modern Indian woman. The star, ditching all heavy accessories, has made glam off-duty outfits and minimal make-up her best friends. And her latest airport look also backs our claim.

On Monday, Alia left Mumbai with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh to shoot for their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Paparazzi clicked Alia arriving at the airport in an oversized printed shirt and distressed shorts. The star's fans even circulated pictures and videos of her waving and smiling at the cameras. Scroll ahead to check it out. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt in mini dress and minimal make-up proves simple is the new cool)

Alia Bhatt arrives at the airport in an oversized shirt and distressed shorts. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia slipped into an oversized white shirt for her airport look. It is from the shelves of the luxury label Balenciaga and comes adorned with the brand's signature logo printed all over. Additionally, the collared blouse features long sleeves, a high-low hemline, droopy shoulders, and button-up closure on the front left open from the hem to flaunt Alia's midriff.

Alia teamed the white printed shirt with black denim shorts. The mini length bottoms feature a distressed hem. Additionally, the Brahmastra actor rounded off the airport attire with minimal accessories and glam picks. It further made her case for simple fashion choices perfect for modern women.

Alia's accessories with the oversized shirt and denim shorts include textured gold hoop earrings, tinted sunglasses, her engagement ring, white acrylic nails and white slip-on sandals with fur straps.

Alia Bhatt chose minimal accessories for her airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A beige and black Celine tote bag completed the star's look. In the end, Alia went for blush pink lip shade, a sleek ponytail and minimal make-up to give the last finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 at their home Vastu in Mumbai. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

