Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: 9 times Alia-Ranbir slayed couple fashion goals and made our hearts skip a beat

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot this week have been doing the rounds for the past few days. Though the couple and their parents have not confirmed the news, we know that they will definitely look exquisite on their wedding day. Therefore, as the internet awaits one of the biggest Bollywood weddings with bated breath, we decided to round up some glamorous moments of Alia and Ranbir where they set major couple goals. So, scroll ahead to see Alia and Ranbir's best fashion moments that prove why we can expect some stunning and trendsetting wedding sartorial choices from both of them. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi lehenga for Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor deserves to be seen)

Diwali 2021

Alia Bhatt delighted her followers on Diwali by sharing a picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor hugging each other and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. The duo dressed in traditional ensembles for celebrating the festivities. While Ranbir wore an indigo blue embroidered sherwani and Pathani pants, Alia stunned in a Sabyasachi bandhani lehenga. She teamed it with ornate gold jewels.

Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception

When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were still a rumoured couple, the duo became each others' plus one for attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. The couple got the internet buzzing with their loved-up poses outside the venue and regal outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Alia chose a lemon-green coloured lehenga with silver embroidery by Sabyasachi and teamed it with ornate jewels. Ranbir looked handsome in a white and black sherwani with intricate detailing.

Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the highlights of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi bash in 2019. The couple made a stunning appearance at the celebrations. Alia wore a gorgeous floral printed yellow saree with a sleeveless pink blouse, and Ranbir chose to wear a simple embroidered grey jacket over a patterned bandhgala kurta and silk churidar pants.

Deepika Padukone's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend Deepika Padukone's birthday party.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Deepika Padukone's birthday bash last year. Alia picked a pair of relaxed black jeans with a frayed hemline and dressed it up with a sexy black crop top, high heels, minimal accessories, and a glam make-up look for the occasion. Ranbir complemented her in a white fitted shirt, black denim pants and matching combat boots.

Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch

Ranbir and Alia at Brahmastra motion poster launch event.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended their film Brahmastra's motion poster launch together. The couple shared several loved-up moments during the event. While Alia wore a cut-out red gown with a high-low hemline, Ranbir chose a denim-on-denim look teamed with a crisp blue shirt.

Kapoor's Christmas Bash 2019

Alia Bhatt's debut at Kapoor's Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Kapoor Clan's annual Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor in 2019. The couple chose casual looks for the occasion. While Ranbir kept it simple in a white tee, khaki pants and denim jacket, Alia looked cute as a button in a printed dress with midriff cut-outs. She styled the look with minimal make-up, open tresses and strappy heels.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's annual Christmas lunch in 2019. While Alia chose a shimmery blue mini dress and coral pink heels, Ranbir opted for a casual look in distressed denim, grey tee and sneakers.

Kapoor's Christmas Bash 2020

Ranbir and Alia pose for the paparazzi before attending Kapoor clan's Christmas celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continued their tradition of attending the annual Christmas lunch in 2020. The couple made heads turn as they stepped out together in trendy outfits. Alia sported a light green buttoned dress with silver heels, a red Christmas cap and cool black sunglasses. Ranbir accompanied her in a casual grey tee with brown pants and shoes.