Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi lehenga for Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor deserves to be seen

Diwali may be over, but that hasn't stopped our favourite celebrities from sharing their festive looks with us on social media. Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is among these stars who enjoyed Diwali with their loved ones and took to the gram to share their ethnic looks late in the evening. And the Raazi actor's pictures wearing a printed purple lehenga set deserves to be witnessed.

Alia stepped out in Mumbai last night with Ranbir Kapoor to attend Lakshmi Puja celebrations in the city. For the occasion, the two stars dressed impeccably in eye-catching traditional ensembles. However, it is Alia's photos in a printed lehenga set that impressed us the most. She made us fall in love with her elegance.

Alia took to Instagram to share images of herself dressed in a printed purple lehenga set from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Alia's look for Diwali festivities. Scroll ahead to see her photos.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt in bodysuit and pants is caught up in retro vibes and we are obsessed

The Sabyasachi lehenga set features a plunging neckline half sleeve blouse adorned with polka dot print, an inverted sweetheart hemline, gold embroidery on sleeves and a backless detail tied together with a dori.

Alia wore the blouse with a matching lehenga set decorated with the gold Sabyasachi tiger logo on the waistline, polka dot print, and gold patti on the border. A matching printed dupatta with patti embroidery completed the actor's Diwali look.

ALSO READ | Loved Alia Bhatt's green crop top in face-hidden picture? Here's what it costs

Alia wore the lehenga set with pink and gold colour jhumkis and a matching bindi to go with it. Centre-parted open tresses, glowing skin, blush pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, and blushed cheeks completed her minimal beauty picks with the attire.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black brocade kurta and pyjama set. His bandhgala kurta featured silver embroidery on the neckline. A swept-back hairdo and trimmed beard completed Ranbir's ethnic Diwali look. Alia also shared a click of her hugging Ranbir with the caption, "and some love...Happy Diwali."

What do you think of the couple's Diwali ensembles?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter