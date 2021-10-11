Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's 2.7k colour-block crop sweater will easily revamp your style

There are only a few celebrities who have an impeccable sense of off-duty fashion. And Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon feature on the top of this list. The two divas know how to serve some chic looks without giving up on comfort, be it while running errands in the city or catching a flight at the airport. Their latest look in a colour-block cropped sweater - Alia's for a photoshoot and Kriti's for an outing in the bay - served fans with a happy fashion coincidence that will easily revamp your wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt recently shot a campaign for which she wore a comfy and stylish knit sweater. The actor shared the photo from the shoot on her Instagram page and delighted fans with her glam avatar. She teamed the top with high waist denim pants and minimal make-up.

Alia Bhatt for a campaign shoot. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @phool.co)

Kriti Sanon wore the same sweater while she was running a few errands in the city. The Mimi actor wore the knit jumper with denim shorts featuring a frayed hemline.

The sweater is from the shelves of fast-fashion label Zara. If you wish to include this number in your closet, we also have the price details. Read on to know more.

Kriti Sanon for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The cropped Zara sweater Alia and Kriti wore comes with a round neckline, long sleeve, and ribbed neckline and hem. The knit jumper also featured patterns in yellow, green, blush pink and red shades. The two stars nailed colour blocking style with this chic top.

Keen on including the jumper in your collection? Well, it is available on the Zara website for ₹2,790. Take cues from Alia and style the ensemble with denim pants, pretty gold hoop earrings, sleek centre-parted hairdo, glowing skin, nude pink lip shade and well-defined eyebrows.

The Zara cropped knit sweater. (zara.com)

You can also style the top in a fun way like Kriti Sanon by leaving your locks open and teaming it with denim shorts, hoop earrings, kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin and sneakers.

Who do you think wore the look better?

