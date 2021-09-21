Alia Bhatt in red embroidered lehenga turns into a traditional bride, we love her royal look

Wedding season is just around the corner, and your favourite celebrities, like Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon, are dishing out style goals with their stunning looks from several photoshoots. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, is the latest star to do the same, and brides-to-be should definitely take notes. The actor slipped into a beauteous red traditional lehenga set for an ad shoot recently and looked exceptionally stunning.

Bollywood's favourite stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram recently to share a picture and video of the star from a recent advertisement shoot. Alia wore a bright red heavily embroidered lehenga set in the photos.

White, neon and pastel shades may be the biggest fashion trends this season, but nothing beats the look of a traditional red lehenga set for the bride. If you are someone who wants to wear the shade on your big day, Alia's lehenga set should be on your bookmarks list.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt sizzles in Sabyasachi x H&M's ₹6k kaftan blouse, ₹3k khaki shorts

Alia's dreamy and bespoke lehenga set featured a heavily embroidered short choli and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta. The blouse featured gold thread and sequinned embroidery on the plunging U neckline, torso and half sleeves.

The 28-year-old actor teamed the blouse with a heavily embellished lehenga beautified with gold thread embroidery and sequin work. It came with a heavy ghera that added a royal touch to the entire bridal look of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

Alia Bhatt for an ad shoot. (Twitter/@yourstrulysafaa)

Alia rounded off the wedding look with a zari dupatta featuring gota patti borders and floral patterns. She draped the dupatta on her forehead and shoulders in a traditional style.

A heavy gold matha patti adorned with red gemstones, gold choker necklace, matching jhumkas, gold nath, red bangles, gold bracelets and kaleere completed Alia's accessories with the bridal ensemble.

Alia tied her locks in a sleek middle-parted bun, and for glam, chose red lips, minimal make-up, kohl-lined eyes, a dainty bindi, blushed cheeks and a bridal glow.

On the work front, Alia recently wrapped up the filming of Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. She will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's supernatural drama Brahmastra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON