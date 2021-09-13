Rise and roll: Alia Bhatt shows how to bend it right as she does Kapotasana in new pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made the internet's jaw drop today after she posted pictures of herself doing a backbend exercise at her home. The actor, known for leading an inspiring and healthy lifestyle, often shares videos and photos of herself practising yoga. This new post will take away your Monday blues and motivate you to take out that yoga mat.

Alia posted pictures of herself doing the Kapotasana or the Pigeon Pose on Instagram today. She did the difficult yoga pose, which stretches the entire front of the body, ankles and thighs, wearing a lavender tank top and black workout tights.

Alia wished her fans a happy Monday and motivated them to prefer progress over perfection with the yoga post. She captioned it, "Progress over perfection #happymonday @anshukayoga." She also shared the post on her stories and wrote, “Rise and Roll.”

The Darlings actor did Kapotasana by raising her body above the floor with the help of her elbows. Then, she bent her knees and kept her feet right below her back. She used an exercise roller to make the process easier and elevate her body. But that too did not negate the fact that she aced a difficult asana.

Benefits of doing Kapotasana:

Kapotasana or the Pigeon Pose is a kneeled back-bending exercise in modern yoga. It helps stretch the thigh, thorax, abdomen, ankle, groin region, pelvis, and the entire front of the body. It reduces stiffness and increases the flexibility of the spine. Practising the asana regularly strengthens and tones the muscles around the thighs and belly region. Another added benefit is that it makes the lungs stronger and enhances blood circulation.

After Alia shared the photos, it garnered several likes and comments. Her mother Soni Razdan and Indian film director Zoya Akhtar also commented on the post.

On the work front, Alia recently wrapped up the filming of Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. The film also stars Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Verma.

