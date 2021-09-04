Alia Bhatt's leg workout revealed, watch 5 intense exercises she does at the gym

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt never shies away from mixing things up for her workout routine. The star keeps herself fit by doing Pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises, and more at the gym. She even inspires her followers to do the same by sharing her journey on social media platforms. Recently, Alia revealed the secret to her glowing skin and luscious locks. And now, a new video of the actor shows what exercises she does on leg workout days.

Giving us the ultimate weekend workout motivation, Alia Bhatt's trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi posted a video of Alia doing leg workouts at the gym. In the video, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor did a total of five exercises. Her trainer revealed their names and the number of sets and repetitions (reps).

In the video, according to Alia's trainer, she did 4 sets of 6-8 reps of HBT (Hanging Band Technique) Back Squats, 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Jefferson Curls, 4 sets of 6–8 reps of Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts, 4 sets of 10-15 reps of Wall Sit Calf Raises, and 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats (each leg).

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's secret to glowing skin and luscious hair is aerial Natarajasana

Alia's trainer Sohrab, posted the video with the caption, "'Do or do not. There is no try.' Always work those legs. I don't think you're going to be very happy with me tomorrow morning @aliaabhatt. Workout of the Day."

Benefits:

Now that you know the names of all the exercises Alia did in the video, here are a few benefits of each workout. The HBT Back Squat is a great strength training routine that helps muscle growth.

The Jefferson Curl is a protective exercise and can help with hip and back mobility. It also strengthens the back muscles.

Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts strengthen the quadriceps, gluteus muscles, hips, hamstrings, and calves. They also build strength and muscle mass.

Wall Sit Calf Raises targets and strengthens inner and outer thighs, calves, quads, hamstrings, glutes and hips. Lastly, Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats makes the core work on overdrive and strengthens leg muscles, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter