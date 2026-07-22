Joint pain during monsoon: Orthopaedic surgeon reveals why it happens and when you should see a doctor

The rainy season brings a wide range of health concerns due to changing weather conditions. Among them, joint pain stands out, particularly for people with arthritis. While rain does not necessarily directly damage the joints, several weather-related changes may intensify existing pain, stiffness and discomfort.



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To manage the pain, you first need to understand why it occurs. For this, Dr Sharmila Tulpule, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt. Ltd, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, shed light on why joint pain may worsen during the monsoon.

She noted that the orthopaedic professionals commonly observe this pattern in their clinics: "Many people report that they feel increased pain, discomfort and limited mobility with arthritis in rainy seasons, which is a common phenomenon in the clinics of orthopaedic medical professionals.”

As mentioned earlier, the expert also clarified that rain does not directly cause joint pain, but it does intensify arthritis symptoms.