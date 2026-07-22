Joint pain during monsoon: Orthopaedic surgeon reveals why it happens and when you should see a doctor
Is arthritis pain worse during the monsoon? Learn from an expert on which weather and lifestyle factors are responsible.
The rainy season brings a wide range of health concerns due to changing weather conditions. Among them, joint pain stands out, particularly for people with arthritis. While rain does not necessarily directly damage the joints, several weather-related changes may intensify existing pain, stiffness and discomfort.
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To manage the pain, you first need to understand why it occurs. For this, Dr Sharmila Tulpule, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt. Ltd, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, shed light on why joint pain may worsen during the monsoon.
She noted that the orthopaedic professionals commonly observe this pattern in their clinics: "Many people report that they feel increased pain, discomfort and limited mobility with arthritis in rainy seasons, which is a common phenomenon in the clinics of orthopaedic medical professionals.”
As mentioned earlier, the expert also clarified that rain does not directly cause joint pain, but it does intensify arthritis symptoms.
What happens inside your joints?
Next, let's clinically unpack what happens inside the joints. The orthopaedic surgeon said that changes in barometric pressure may worsen arthritis symptoms.
“It is believed that as the atmospheric pressure drops before the rainfall, surrounding tissues become slightly swollen and increase an already elevated pressure in the joints.”
What are the other reasons which may cause joint pain?
You may not see the complete picture if you assume that rain alone is responsible for worsening joint pain. Certain seasonal habits may also contribute to the discomfort. Dr Tulpule mentioned that during the rainy season, people tend to work indoors more often, exercise less, and sit for longer hours. Reduced physical activity can limit the movement of the muscles surrounding the joints, making them stiff and causing additional pain.
She also expressed concern about vitamin D deficiency, which may develop due to low sunlight exposure and affect muscle and bone health. Therefore, you must remain active during the monsoon and consult a doctor if you think you may be deficient. Take supplements only if recommended by a healthcare professional.
When should you see a doctor?
But if you see some signs, please see a doctor. Occasional joint stiffness during the rainy season may be common, but the specialist urged consulting a health professional if you experience:
- Persistent swelling around the joints
- Severe or worsening joint pain
- Redness or warmth around the affected joint
- Difficulty walking
- Trouble performing routine activities
As per the expert, these likely signal progression of arthritis or another underlying joint condition.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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