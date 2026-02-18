Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk

Workouts are not solely about pushing harder and sweating it out. Often, the thought process goes like: the more intense it is, the better the outcome and quicker gains. But the risk of getting injured is a major hurdle to your fitness goals, which, if not factored in, may seriously cost you even more. All workout efforts fall flat if you are making the same mistakes time and again. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Moreover, when exercise turns into overexertion, and you are not exercising any precautions, the risk of injury also spikes, and then goes on to undo weeks or even months of actual progress, and you are back to square one.



How does the injury show up? To understand more about the common injuries and how one can prevent such, we connected with Dr Rakesh Rajput (Director / HOD –Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

In fact, in most cases, the strain hits the joints first, as the doctor noted, which happens due to several issues like poor form, excessive load, and inadequate recovery.

The effectiveness of any exercise depends largely on how it is performed. When done correctly, it leads to productive workouts that target the muscles. When done poorly, however, it can place excessive strain on the joints, leading to injury. As the doctor reminded, "Exercising in the gym is not so much about the exercise itself, but how the exercises are performed.”

A study published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science in 2023 revealed that extreme joint postures and heavy loads are responsible for major injuries. The researchers underscored that musculoskeletal injuries are among the leading types among weightlifters. The findings didn't narrow down associations related to gender, age, or BMI; instead, the weight carried was linked to the injuries. It shows that one should adhere to their limits in the gym, lifting weights only what their body allows, instead of overexerting their system.

The first step towards lowering your injury risk is to understand the various mistakes you may be making. Dr Rajput listed out the common mistakes: