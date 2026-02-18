Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk
If you frequently do strength training, find out about the mistakes so that your daily sessions can be safe and productive.
Workouts are not solely about pushing harder and sweating it out. Often, the thought process goes like: the more intense it is, the better the outcome and quicker gains. But the risk of getting injured is a major hurdle to your fitness goals, which, if not factored in, may seriously cost you even more.
Moreover, when exercise turns into overexertion, and you are not exercising any precautions, the risk of injury also spikes, and then goes on to undo weeks or even months of actual progress, and you are back to square one.
How does the injury show up? To understand more about the common injuries and how one can prevent such, we connected with Dr Rakesh Rajput (Director / HOD –Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.
In fact, in most cases, the strain hits the joints first, as the doctor noted, which happens due to several issues like poor form, excessive load, and inadequate recovery.
The effectiveness of any exercise depends largely on how it is performed. When done correctly, it leads to productive workouts that target the muscles. When done poorly, however, it can place excessive strain on the joints, leading to injury. As the doctor reminded, "Exercising in the gym is not so much about the exercise itself, but how the exercises are performed.”
A study published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science in 2023 revealed that extreme joint postures and heavy loads are responsible for major injuries. The researchers underscored that musculoskeletal injuries are among the leading types among weightlifters. The findings didn't narrow down associations related to gender, age, or BMI; instead, the weight carried was linked to the injuries. It shows that one should adhere to their limits in the gym, lifting weights only what their body allows, instead of overexerting their system.
The first step towards lowering your injury risk is to understand the various mistakes you may be making. Dr Rajput listed out the common mistakes:
1. Not warming up or cooling down
- If one jumps right into weights or cardio without warming up, they diminish the blood flow to the joints and muscles.
- This puts you at risk for injury (damage to ligaments and cartilage).
2. Lifting heavier weights than you should
- When lifting heavier than one can, they put an undue amount of stress on joints, particularly the knees, shoulders, and back.
- Joints are slower to adapt than our muscles, which makes them more susceptible to damage over time.
3. Incorrect form with exercises
- Using improper techniques for squats, lunges, deadlifts, or shoulder press workouts can cause excess loading to be placed on the joints instead of the muscles.
- This will expedite the degenerative process of your joints.
4. Pushing through the pain and not recognising discomfort
- If one had joint pain during and/or after the workouts, continue to do so after the workout has been completed; that is cause for concern.
- Inflammation or micro-injuries are caused as a result of repetitive motion.
5. Daily use of high-impact repetitions without recovery
- Repetitive use of high-impact exercises, like running, jumping, or HIIT, without rest and recovery days, can lead to damage and/or stress injuries.
- Primarily, damage occurs to knees, ankles and hips.
6. Training without rest days
- Muscles and joints require rest.
- If adequate rest is not given to the joint, one is at risk of developing ailments like: tendinitis (an overuse type of malady), cartilage damage, or premature ageing changes.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
