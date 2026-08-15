Want to protect your brain as you age? Neurologist Dr Arun Shah shares 3 lifestyle changes that may lower dementia risk

Dementia is often associated with ageing, but cognitive decline that interferes with daily life should not simply be dismissed as a normal part of getting older. The condition can affect memory, communication, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday tasks.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Arun Shah, Director - Neurosciences, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained how factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and high cholesterol can affect brain health and contribute to dementia risk. (Also read: ‘I drink black coffee daily’: Oncologist shares 6 research-backed benefits, from brain health to longevity )

“Dementia can be defined as the decline in cognitive functioning of an individual due to abnormalities or damage in the brain. It leads to memory loss, confusion, communication difficulties, poor executive function and behaviour changes. Dementia is not considered to be part of normal ageing,” Dr Shah said.

High blood pressure can affect the brain High blood pressure is one of the important risk factors for vascular problems in the brain. When blood pressure remains uncontrolled for a long time, it can damage blood vessels and affect the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain.

“High blood pressure is called the ‘silent killer’ and leads to a reduction of the blood supply to the brain, resulting in multiple small strokes and thus leading to vascular dementia,” Dr Shah explained.

Other risk factors include diabetes, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, high LDL or cholesterol levels and previous brain injury.

Smoking can damage blood vessels Smoking can also affect the blood vessels that supply the brain. Chemicals present in cigarette smoke can damage the blood vessel lining and contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation.

“Smoking can contribute by damaging the blood vessels supplying the brain, raising the blood pressure levels in the process. Moreover, toxins found in cigarette smoke can damage the blood vessel lining,” Dr Shah said. He added that smoking-related oxidative stress and chronic inflammation may also contribute to changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease.