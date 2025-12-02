High cholesterol? Cardiac surgeon reveals 10 foods that help unclog arteries naturally and reduce risk of heart disease

High cholesterol has quietly become one of those health issues many of us do not notice until it starts affecting our daily lives. You may begin feeling more tired than usual, getting breathless on short walks, or even experiencing chest discomfort. The truth is, cholesterol builds up slowly, often because of poor lifestyle habits like unhealthy meals, lack of movement, stress, or simply a hectic lifestyle. Over time, this buildup can narrow your arteries and affect your heart without any obvious warning signs. As per an expert, there are a few foods that can actually help unclog arteries naturally and lower cholesterol levels. These foods naturally help lower cholesterol and keep your arteries clear.(Adobe Stock)

Risks of blocked arteries

When cholesterol and fats accumulate along artery walls, they form plaque, a combination of fat, calcium, and other substances. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, tells Health Shots that over time, this buildup can restrict blood flow and increase the risk of:

Heart attack

Stroke

High blood pressure

Peripheral artery disease

Kidney damage

Sudden cardiac death

Therefore, it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle and include heart-healthy foods in your daily diet.

Foods to unclog arteries naturally

Below are 10 science-backed foods that may reduce plaque buildup, inflammation, and cholesterol levels:

1. Oats

Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber known for reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol. According to the journal Food, oats also contain antioxidants called avenanthramides, which help reduce inflammation and inhibit plaque-forming proteins. Regular oat consumption can lower total and LDL cholesterol, helping reduce atherosclerosis risk, a condition in which plaque builds up inside your arteries.

2. Fatty fish

Fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel provide omega-3 fatty acids that fight inflammation and support healthy blood flow. A study in Experimental Biology and Medicine notes that omega-3s help reduce clotting, triglycerides, blood pressure, and artery stiffness, key factors in clogged arteries. Dr Bhamre recommends including fatty fish at least twice a week in your diet in order to improve heart health.

3. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds boost HDL (good) cholesterol while lowering LDL levels. Research published in Food & Nutrition Research shows that nuts and seeds also reduce blood sugar and blood pressure—two major contributors to atherosclerosis. Their healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants make them ideal for daily snacking.

4. Garlic

Garlic has natural anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. Adding it to curries, soups, or chutneys may help prevent plaque buildup and improve blood vessel flexibility. Dr Bhamre notes that regular garlic intake supports better artery function.

5. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries offer antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress. A review in Advances in Nutrition found that berries help lower LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar, all linked to clogged arteries. Their anti-inflammatory properties may help prevent clogged arteries by reducing inflammation and cholesterol accumulation, improving artery function, and protecting against cellular damage.

Berries are a must-have for better heart health.(Unsplash)

6. Olive oil

Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, olive oil supports healthy cholesterol levels and reduces inflammation. Interestingly, research published in Biology suggests that combining tomatoes with olive oil may offer added protection against plaque buildup.

7. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, and methi (fenugreek) are loaded with nitrates that help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Their antioxidants also reduce inflammation and oxidative damage.

8. Soybeans, legumes and beans

All of them are excellent for lowering LDL cholesterol. A study in Nutrients found that frequent bean consumption significantly reduces LDL levels and supports better metabolic health, lowering artery blockage risk.

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, a potent antioxidant. Research in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research shows that lycopene-rich foods reduce inflammation, increase HDL cholesterol, and support heart health.

10. cocoa and dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in polyphenols that help increase nitric oxide production, relax arteries, and reduce inflammation. A review published in Nutrients links moderate chocolate intake with a reduced risk of stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.

Ignoring high cholesterol can silently damage your arteries. According to Dr Bhamre, adding these heart-friendly foods to your daily diet can help reduce plaque buildup and support long-term heart health. Along with these foods, make sure you are also prioritizing regular exercise, good sleep, and avoiding junk, sugary, and processed foods.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)