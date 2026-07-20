Why do infections rise in monsoon? Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta explains and shares simple preventive measures

It is a common observation that seasonal infections are on the rise every monsoon season. But why is it so? In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta explained the reasons and shared ways in which one can keep themselves safe. Risk of infections are generally high in monsoon. (Pexel)

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During monsoon, the danger of diseases brought on by bacteria, viruses, and insects is great. According to Dr Dutta, this is because the ideal conditions for the growth and transmission of germs are created during the rainy season, with situations like floods and waterlogging being the reality in many parts of the country.

“Diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water,” he stated. “Contaminated food and water can increase the likelihood of developing gastroenteritis, typhoid fever and hepatitis A. Also, high humidity levels lead to the growth of fungus or bacteria and thus cause more skin diseases.”

The doctor pointed out that individuals are more likely to remain indoors in crowded places during the rainy season. This allows the virus to spread from person-to-person. Therefore, infections such as cold, flu and viral fever are more likely to spread rapidly.