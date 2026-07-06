High fever in monsoon? Hematopathologist shares when it may be viral and when it could be dengue

From the scorching heat, the monsoon ushers in much-anticipated relief. But along with increased sweat, rain, mosquito breeding and fluctuating temperatures, it also brings back familiar health worries. One of the most common problems that shows up is sudden fever. The tricky part is that fever symptoms overlap, usually making it difficult to tell whether it is a regular viral fever or dengue. This is why timely testing and the right diagnosis matter during the rainy season.



ALSO READ: Oncologist lists 5 childhood cancer red flags: Fever, fatigue, lumps and more High fever is a common sign of both dengue and viral fever. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand the distinction between the two, haematopathologist Dr Kunal Sehgal, director, Neuberg Sehgal Path Lab, helped clarify when a fever could be viral and when it may point to dengue. Usually, the signs are similar in the beginning, but knowing how to detect the difference early can help patients get the diagnosis and treatment on time and avoid unnecessary panic.

He said it is critical to know the difference and not confuse dengue with recurring viral fever. "The difference is extremely important since dengue can be a potentially dangerous illness, compared to other simple viruses.”

What are the overlapping signs of dengue and viral fever? Let's understand which signs may overlap and cause confusion. "In both cases, dengue and other viral infections like the influenza virus present with fever, tiredness, fatigue, muscle weakness, etc.”

In the early stage, both dengue and regular viral fever can look very similar. Symptoms like fever and weakness may not immediately reveal the exact cause, which is why confusion can occur.