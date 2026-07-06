Dermatologists Dr Saurabh Shah and Dr Tejal Manerikar explain how monsoon can also cause skin dryness, mistakes to avoid

According to Dr Saurabh, many people think that skin must be hydrated when humidity is high, but this is not always true. The rainy season and exposure to humidity outside, followed by spending a lot of time in air-conditioned spaces, can disrupt the skin's moisture balance.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Shah, senior clinical and cosmetic dermatologist and dermatosurgeon at Saifee Hospital, and Dr Tejal Manerikar, consultant dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, explained how the monsoon can also cause skin dryness and what mistakes you should avoid to keep your skin supple and hydrated.

Most people associate dry skin with winter. But did you know that even during monsoons, you can still experience skin dryness? Also Read | ‘Ritu Kumar did not invent the word zardozi’: Internet criticises designer's viral claim

Furthermore, Dr Saurabh noted that regular washing to remove sweat, dirt, and dust can strip the skin of its natural oils, which are required to protect the skin, lowering its barrier function and increasing water loss.

Explaining how dry skin in the monsoon can manifest as tightness after bathing, flaking, mild itching, and sensitivity, he emphasised that the symptoms are more prominent in people with naturally dry skin, those with eczema or psoriasis, and the elderly who produce less natural oil.

He also suggested a few steps to keep in mind to ensure your skin stays healthy: