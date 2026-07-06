‘Ritu Kumar did not invent the word zardozi’: Internet criticises designer's viral claim
Ritu Kumar's claim to have coined ‘zardozi’ has drawn criticism, with many arguing that the term, rooted in Persian culture, existed long before her career.
Indian veteran designer Ritu Kumar, who styled Princess Diana and the biggest Bollywood names, is facing heavy backlash from netizens after she claimed in an interview that she coined the term zardozi. The ace Indian couturier appeared on The Masoom Minawala Show and, during the conversation, shared that she coined the term ‘zardozi’.
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Ritu Kumar says she coined zardozi
History and fashion enthusiasts quickly jumped online to point out that zardozi is a centuries-old Persian embroidery art form that flourished during the Mughal empire, long before the inception of modern fashion labels. Here's what the designer had said:
According to the designer, she came up with the term while trying to name one of her collections in the 80s. "The word zardozi was not there. I did an exhibition, didn't know what to call it. Zar is the name from Iran, and dozi, I stuck with it, and we put zardozi. Now today it's become a generic term," she said.
For a second, even Masoom Minawala was shocked by the revelation, and then she responded with a surprised, "Oh, really?" before adding, “And then it just took off.” To which the designer said yes.
Zardozi: The history
For the uninitiated, the term zardozi is centuries old, derived from the Persian words ‘zar,’ meaning gold, and 'dozi,' meaning sewing or embroidery. After hearing Ritu Kumar's claims, many fashion enthusiasts were disappointed. Many pointed out that though Ritu Kumar deserves immense credit for reviving and bringing attention to the craft, she does not get credit for inventing a word that has existed for centuries.
One Instagram user rightfully noted, “When influential voices speak about our textile heritage, their words become history for millions. That’s why facts matter.”
Fashion and history enthusiast Pritha Dasmahapatra conducted a deep dive into the designer's claims. According to her, doing a simple search on the Internet Archive led her to ‘The Textile Manufacturers and The Costume of the People of India’, documented by the British in 1866, where ‘zardozi’ was mentioned twice. Proving that zardozi came years before the designer was even born.
Instagram users also criticised the designer for claiming a word that has been around for centuries. One wrote, “How come someone in fashion doesn’t know zardozi originated from Persia? It is even more shocking to know that Ritu Kumar, an eminent designer, has said this.”
Someone else commented, “There will be so many enthusiasts who would believe Masoom Minawala’s podcast. I, too, was surprised and upset to hear Ritu Kumar’s claim to have invented Zardozi.”
Another user remarked, “The word 'Zardozi' definitely predates Ritu Kumar. There's enough proof on the internet today to prove that. I am surprised someone that accomplished in her field said this.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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