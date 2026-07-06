Kangana Ranaut exudes timeless elegance in sky blue leheriya saree with pearl and diamond jewellery at airport: Watch
Kangana Ranaut dazzled in a traditional saree adorned with gold embroidery, paired with a chic blouse and statement jewellery at the airport.
Kangana Ranaut's love for sarees has made her the unequivocal champion of the elegant and traditional six yards. Whether she's attending film events or carrying out her parliamentary duties, the actor consistently proves that few can match her mastery of the silhouette.
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While stepping out of an airport on July 5, Kangana was snapped by paparazzi in a traditional leheriya saree, elegantly styled with a luxurious black tote bag and stunning pearl jewellery. Here's a breakdown of the actor-turned-politician's airport fit:
Leheriya saree gets a luxurious twist
The leheriya saree Kangana Ranaut wore at the airport has a gorgeous sky blue shade, with white tie-dye lines that distinctly decorate the fabric. For the uninitiated, leheriya is a traditional tie-dyeing technique practised exclusively in Rajasthan. It results in a distinct pattern of brightly coloured, irregular stripes that resemble waves rippling across the fabric. Historians trace its origins back to the 17th century.
The gold embroidered borders and intricate floral embroidery on the pallu add an elegant touch to the drape. Kangana wore the six yards traditionally, with the pleats done elegantly on the front and the pallu draped across her shoulders. She paired the saree with a matching sky blue-coloured blouse with a scoop neckline, sleeveless design, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.
The accessories
For the jewels, Kangana wore diamond-studded earrings, a luxurious single-strand pearl necklace, pearl and emerald gold rings, a gold Serpenti bracelet, and a chic gold bracelet watch. She rounded off the styling with a pair of broad-framed sunglasses and a luxe Hermes Kelly bag.
For her tresses, the actor tied her curly locks in a neat topknot, and for the glam, she went with a red bindi, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, light rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base.
Style lessons to steal from Kangana
Kangana's latest appearance is proof that investing in handcrafted textiles can instantly elevate your wardrobe. Her look offers three easy style takeaways: let your saree be the statement piece, pair heritage weaves with classic jewellery like pearls, gold or diamonds, and keep hair and makeup understated to let traditional craftsmanship shine.
About Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is an award-winning actor and a filmmaker. She also entered politics and has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandi since June 2024. She is one of the youngest Indian actors to win a National Film Award at 22, for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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