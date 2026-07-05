Isha Ambani makes a statement in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture; her striking blue neckline is impossible to miss
Isha Ambani turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble featuring a striking blue ombré neckline, styled with Chanel accessories. See all pics.
Isha Ambani once again showcased her fashion sensibilities as she stepped out in a breathtaking couture ensemble that balanced avant-garde design with elegance. Known for championing luxury fashion labels while adding her own understated touch, Isha made a statement in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look )
Isha Ambani dazzles in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture
The outfit featured a sheer black lace silhouette adorned with intricate floral embroidery, creating an illusion effect while maintaining a refined aesthetic. The fitted bodice hugged her frame before flaring into a structured peplum waist, which seamlessly flowed into a sleek midi skirt finished with a scalloped hem. The couture piece was an almost identical interpretation of the runway look, highlighting Schiaparelli’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail.
What truly elevated the ensemble was the dramatic blue ombré neckline, which transitioned from deep turquoise to a softer sky blue, adding an unexpected burst of colour against the black lace. The sculptural neckline lent the outfit a modern edge while ensuring it stood out as the focal point of the look.
How she styled her look
Staying true to the philosophy of letting couture shine, Isha kept her accessories sophisticated and minimal. She paired the outfit with Schiaparelli’s velvet keyhole pumps, featuring the label’s signature gold-tone detailing, and carried a geometric Chanel Plexiglass clutch that added a contemporary touch. Her jewellery consisted of elegant diamond drop earrings and statement ear cuffs, lending just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble.
For her beauty look, Isha opted for sleek glamour. She styled her hair in a neatly pulled-back centre-parted bun that highlighted the dramatic neckline, while her makeup featured defined brows, softly smoked eyes, subtle contouring, flushed cheeks and a nude lip, complementing the couture outfit without competing with it.
About Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she married Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.
Their pre-wedding festivities gained worldwide attention, highlighted by a special performance from Beyoncé and attended by high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton. Later, in November 2022, Isha stepped into motherhood with the arrival of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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