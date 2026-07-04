Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look

When it comes to acing the timeless elegance of six yards, no one does it quite like Nita Ambani. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation has consistently proven that her love for exquisite sarees is unmatched, serving one stunning ethnic fashion moment after another. Nita Ambani stuns in a regal purple and pink silk saree as she receives AAPI Humanitarian Award. (Instagram)

Most recently, she was honoured with the AAPI Humanitarian Award at a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI). For the prestigious occasion, she once again turned heads in a breathtaking saree that celebrated India's rich textile heritage with a striking play of contrasting pink and purple hues. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Lucknow's Chikankari heritage in a handcrafted muave saree that took a year to create. See pics )

Nita Ambani shines in regal saree Nita chose a regal purple silk saree from Swadesh, pairing it with a vibrant pink blouse that beautifully showcased the enduring appeal of handcrafted Indian weaves. The rich purple drape was elevated by a bold pink border and pallu, creating a sophisticated contrast that instantly caught the eye.

Delicate floral embroidery in vivid green and antique gold threads adorned the borders and appeared as scattered motifs across the saree, lending it depth, texture, and an unmistakably luxurious charm. Inspired by traditional Indian floral patterns, the intricate embroidery added a graceful, artisanal touch to the ensemble.