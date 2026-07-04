Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look
Nita Ambani served another unforgettable ethnic fashion moment in a striking purple and pink silk saree as she received the prestigious AAPI Humanitarian Award.
When it comes to acing the timeless elegance of six yards, no one does it quite like Nita Ambani. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation has consistently proven that her love for exquisite sarees is unmatched, serving one stunning ethnic fashion moment after another.
Most recently, she was honoured with the AAPI Humanitarian Award at a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI). For the prestigious occasion, she once again turned heads in a breathtaking saree that celebrated India's rich textile heritage with a striking play of contrasting pink and purple hues. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Lucknow's Chikankari heritage in a handcrafted muave saree that took a year to create. See pics )
Nita Ambani shines in regal saree
Nita chose a regal purple silk saree from Swadesh, pairing it with a vibrant pink blouse that beautifully showcased the enduring appeal of handcrafted Indian weaves. The rich purple drape was elevated by a bold pink border and pallu, creating a sophisticated contrast that instantly caught the eye.
Delicate floral embroidery in vivid green and antique gold threads adorned the borders and appeared as scattered motifs across the saree, lending it depth, texture, and an unmistakably luxurious charm. Inspired by traditional Indian floral patterns, the intricate embroidery added a graceful, artisanal touch to the ensemble.
The border was further enhanced with pops of bright pink and subtle green detailing, bringing vibrancy to the look while maintaining its refined elegance. Woven motifs dispersed across the fabric enriched its handcrafted aesthetic, reflecting the meticulous artistry synonymous with Indian textiles. Complementing the drape was a striking fuchsia-pink blouse featuring short sleeves and a classic neckline.
How she styled her look
Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewellery would be impossible. She elevated the ensemble with a statement emerald-green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a striking statement ring that added just the right amount of glamour.
Her makeup was kept elegant yet refined, featuring winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly flushed cheeks, and a rosy pink lipstick. Completing the look, she left her luscious tresses loose in a side parting, adding a touch of sophistication to the regal ensemble.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a board member of Reliance Industries. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children—Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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