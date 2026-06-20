Nita Ambani celebrates Lucknow's Chikankari heritage in a handcrafted muave saree that took a year to create. See pics

What made the ensemble particularly special was the extraordinary craftsmanship behind it. The saree was handcrafted over the course of a year by master artisan Anjani Kashyap from Lucknow. Showcasing the precision of traditional Do Taar Chikankari, the piece incorporated a range of intricate techniques, including Jaali, Murri, Ghaas Patti and Balda work, each requiring exceptional skill and attention to detail.

Draped in an elegant antique mauve chiffon saree from Swadesh, the Reliance Foundation chairman embraced understated luxury with a look that blended heritage craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication. The delicate saree features intricate floral jaals spread across the sheer fabric, while the richly detailed pallu highlights the finesse and depth of traditional Chikankari embroidery.

Nita Ambani once again showcased her love for Indian craftsmanship at the Reliance Annual General Meeting, stepping out in a hand-embroidered Chikankari saree that celebrated the timeless artistry of Lucknow’s textile traditions. Let’s decode her look and take some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in a handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saree crafted over 3 months by skilled artisans )

The soft mauve hue added to the saree’s graceful appeal, allowing the delicate embroidery to take centre stage. Keeping the focus on the craftsmanship, Nita Ambani styled the drape with minimal yet elegant jewellery, including diamond earrings, a statement ring, a bracelet and a classic wristwatch.

Manish Malhotra blouse and timeless styling Complementing the saree was a custom-designed blouse by designer Manish Malhotra. Crafted from organza and lace, the blouse features a pleated texture and a high neckline, lending a modern edge to the traditional silhouette. The half-sleeved design paired seamlessly with the lightweight chiffon drape, creating a refined and polished look.

For beauty, Nita Ambani opted for her signature timeless aesthetic. Her hair was neatly tied into a low bun adorned with fresh purple flowers, while soft pink makeup, defined eyes and a matching bindi completed the ensemble.

Through the look, Nita Ambani not only made a sophisticated fashion statement but also spotlighted the rich legacy of Indian handloom and embroidery traditions.