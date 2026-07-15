Who was Rohan Kumar? Seafarer from Bihar killed in the Strait of Hormuz strike

Rohan Kumar, a 31-year-old seafarer from Bihar's Gopalganj district was killed after two Emirati oil tankers came under missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Gopalganj man, identified as Rohan Kumar alias Sonu Kumar Gupta, died in Iranian cruise missile strike on commercial vessel near Saudi Arabia on July 13, Bihar, India, Tuesday,Juiy,14, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The youngest of three brothers, Rohan had returned to work just over a month ago after spending time with his family, promising to be back home once his four-month voyage ended, HT earlier reported.

Instead, his family is now waiting for his mortal remains.

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Who was Rohan Kumar? District magistrate (DM) Sameer Saurabh confirmed Rohan's death on Tuesday.

“An official has especially been sent to the deceased’s family to initiate the paperwork to repatriate the body,” said the DM, while declining to specify the vessels on which Rohan was working when the incident occurred.

Rohan was killed and 10 other Indian nationals were injured, two of them seriously, after missile attacks targeted two Emirati oil tankers—MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah—in the Strait of Hormuz.

His family said they learned about the incident after a senior official from the company he worked with called them around 5 am on Tuesday to inform them of the tragedy.

Also Read | India condemns seafarer's killing in Hormuz, strongly protests with Iran: 'Deeply concerned'

Left for work on June 8 Manish Kumar, Rohan's eldest brother, said the 31-year-old had left for work on June 8 after spending a few months at home.

“My brother came under attack while working Al Bahyah. He had stayed with us for a few months during a vacation and returned to his job on June 8, promising to rejoin the family after completing this contract of voyage in four months. Now we are waiting for his mortal remains to reach,” he said.

Rohan's father, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, said his son had been working hard to support the family.

“Rohan was working tirelessly at sea to support the family. But, those dreams are shattered now,” said the victim’s father.

India lodged strong protest with Iran Following the incident, India lodged a strong protest with Iran over the attack on Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz.

India summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, after the attack on the two United Arab Emirates (UAE) merchant vessels that left one Indian dead and several others injured.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an Indian sailor was killed and six others were injured in the strike. The ministry summoned the Iranian envoys to convey New Delhi's serious concerns over the incident.

Maritime reports said two Iranian cruise missiles struck the UAE oil tankers MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah while they were transiting the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence said the attack caused material damage to both vessels and fires broke out on board. It added that the fires were later brought under control following swift emergency response efforts.

(Inputs from Sandeep Bhaskar)