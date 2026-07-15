'Dreams shattered': Family of Indian sailor killed in Iranian attack mourns loss

The Indian seafarer who died in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday was 31-year-old Rohan Kumar from Bihar’s Gopalganj district, confirmed district magistrate (DM) Sameer Saurabh on Tuesday. Gopalganj man, identified as Rohan Kumar alias Sonu Kumar Gupta, died in Iranian cruise missile strike on commercial�vessel near Saudi Arabia on July 13, Bihar, India, Tuesday,Juiy,14, 2026.

“An official has especially been sent to the deceased’s family to initiate the paperwork to repatriate the body,” said the DM, while declining to specify the vessels on which victim Rohan was working when the incident occurred.

Also Read | India condemns seafarer's killing in Hormuz, strongly protests with Iran: 'Deeply concerned'

Sailor killed, 10 Indian nationals injured The sailor was killed and 10 other Indian nationals were injured, two of them seriously, in missiles attacks on two Emirati oil tankers—MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah—in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Rohan’s family members said they learned about the incident after a senior official from the company with which he was attached with called him around 5am on Tuesday and informed about the tragedy. Manish Kumar, the deceased’s eldest brother, said Rohan was the youngest sibling among three brothers.

“My brother came under attack while working Al Bahyah. He had stayed with us for a few months during a vacation and returned to his job on June 8, promising to rejoin the family after completing this contract of voyage in four months. Now we are waiting for his mortal remains to reach,” he said.

The victim’s father, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, said, “Rohan was working tirelessly at sea to support the family. But, those dreams are shattered now,” said the victim’s father.