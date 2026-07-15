ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: June session results releasing today at icsi.edu, know how to check marksheets

The CSEET exam was held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. On the first day, the Business Communication paper was held, on the second day, the Fundamentals of Accounting was held, on the third day, the Economic and Business Environment was held, and on the fourth day, the Business Laws and Management was held. The exam on all days except the last day lasted 3 hours. On the last date, the exam duration was 2 hours.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), June 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the declaration of the result, for download by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

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