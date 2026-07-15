ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: June session results releasing today at icsi.edu, know how to check marksheets
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: June session results will be announced today at 2 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce ICSI CSEET June Result 2026 on July 15, 2026. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test result will be announced at 2 pm today. Candidates who want to check the results can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu....Read More
The CSEET exam was held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. On the first day, the Business Communication paper was held, on the second day, the Fundamentals of Accounting was held, on the third day, the Economic and Business Environment was held, and on the fourth day, the Business Laws and Management was held. The exam on all days except the last day lasted 3 hours. On the last date, the exam duration was 2 hours.
The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), June 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the declaration of the result, for download by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Why is exam held?
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: The examination is the mandatory entry-level examination for individuals aspiring to become Company Secretaries (CS). Administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), it is held to screen candidates, ensuring they possess the baseline aptitude, legal acumen, and communication skills required to handle complex corporate governance and legal compliance.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Marks statement today
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), June 2026 Session, will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the declaration of the result, for download by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: About exam papers
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: On the first day, the Business Communication paper was held, on the second day, the Fundamentals of Accounting was held, on the third day, the Economic and Business Environment was held, and on the fourth day, the Business Laws and Management was held. The exam on all days except the last day lasted 3 hours. On the last date, the exam duration was 2 hours.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: The CSEET exam was held from June 1 to June 4, 2026.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check scorecards?
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who want to check the results can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Date: July 15
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Time: 2 pm