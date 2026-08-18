Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has launched the IIT JAM 2027 portal. The Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2027, will be held by IIT Kharagpur. The registration process for IIT JAM 2027 will begin on September 5, 2026. IIT JAM 2027 portal launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

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Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to appear for JAM 2027.

The registration process will begin on September 5 and will end on October 12, 2026. The opening of the JOAPS portal for data correction on a payment basis will be on November 10, 2026.

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IIT JAM 2027: How to apply Those candidates who are eligible to apply can do it through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the IIT JAM 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for candidates belonging to the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category and ₹2000/- for one paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories. JAM does not charge any processing fee. However, bank/payment gateway charges, if applicable, must be borne by the candidate.

IIT JAM exam will be held on February 14. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A candidate can appear in either one or two Test Papers. However, two Test Papers can be selected only if they are scheduled in different sessions (Forenoon and Afternoon). For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

Official Website Here