National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE answer keys on August 18, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of the exams held. UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE answer keys: Objection window to close today, details here

The UGC NET examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs. The answer key has been released for 84 subjects.

Bihar STET 2026: Registration begins at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, direct link to apply here

The ICAR AIEEA PH and AICE JRF/SRF exam was held on July 4, 2026, at about 162 exam centres located in 115 cities across the country for about 42,110 candidates in the computer-based test mode.

The CSIR UGC NET exam was held on July 17 and 18, 2026, in the computer-based test mode across 224 cities in 352 centres. A total of 1,87,739 candidates had registered for the exam.

UGC NET Exam 2026: 3 papers to be reconducted in September, check schedule here

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the answer key can do so on the official website by paying ₹200/- as a processing fee for each question challenged. Challenges may be submitted only through the online mode, during the stipulated window, along with the requisite fee. Challenges submitted by any other means (email, fax, letter, etc.) or without payment of the fee will not be accepted.

All candidates who have appeared for the exam can raise objections to the answer key by following the steps below.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA PG answer keys: How to raise objections 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE.

2. Click on the answer key link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Once done, your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise an objection for.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of the processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE.