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Love Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: Protect your feelings if someone asks for more than you’re comfortable giving

Love Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs for September 16, 2026, find what your stars says.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:30:03 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

You may be overthinking a romantic situation and convincing yourself that you have fewer options than you actually do. If you're single, fear of rejection could stop you from making a move. Couples may need to address an issue instead of silently worrying about it.

Love Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs (Pinterest)
Love Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs (Pinterest)

Love Tip: Don't mistake fear for intuition.

Crystal Remedy: Clear Quartz supports clarity and a more balanced perspective.

Taurus

You could find yourself confused about someone's intentions or caught between multiple emotional possibilities. Attraction may be strong, but not every option deserves your attention.

Love Tip: Look at consistency rather than fantasy.

Crystal Remedy: Fluorite supports discernment and clear thinking.

Gemini

A disagreement, jealousy or ego clash could create tension. Someone may say something deliberately provocative, or an old argument could resurface.

Love Tip: Not every argument needs a winner.

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages emotional grounding and detachment.

Cancer

The Lovers brings a significant romantic energy. A strong attraction, important conversation or relationship decision could make today memorable.

Love Tip: Choose the connection that aligns with your values, not merely the one that creates the strongest chemistry.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz supports love, harmony and emotional openness.

Leo

Honesty and fairness become essential. A relationship may require a serious conversation about expectations, commitment or something that has been left unresolved.

Love Tip: Say what is true, even if it isn't the easiest thing to say.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports truthful and thoughtful communication.

Virgo

A sweet message, flirtation or unexpected emotional gesture could brighten your day. Singles may encounter someone who approaches them with genuine curiosity.

Love Tip: Don't dismiss something simply because it begins quietly.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone supports emotional openness and intuition.

Libra

You may need to protect your emotional boundaries. Someone could test your patience or expect more from you than you're comfortable giving.

Love Tip: You can love someone without surrendering your boundaries.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline is good for protection and emotional boundaries.

Scorpio

Your confidence is magnetic today. You may attract attention simply by being comfortable with yourself, and someone could be particularly drawn to your energy.

Love Tip: Take the romantic initiative if you genuinely want something, but don't chase validation.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian supports confidence, passion and attraction.

Sagittarius

A spontaneous romantic opportunity could appear when you least expect it. Singles may feel tempted to take a chance, while couples could benefit from doing something completely outside their usual routine.

Love Tip: Allow yourself to experience something new without demanding certainty immediately.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine encourages optimism and adventurous energy.

Capricorn

Love feels lighter through friendship and shared experiences. A social gathering could create an opportunity for connection, or a friendship could become more emotionally significant.

Love Tip: Some of the strongest relationships begin with genuine companionship.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine encourages connection, harmony and growth.

Aquarius

A romantic wish may finally show signs of moving closer to reality. You could receive attention from someone you desire or feel more emotionally satisfied within an existing relationship.

Love Tip: Let yourself enjoy happiness without immediately worrying about when it might disappear.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine supports optimism, confidence and joyful energy.

Pisces

The 2 of Cups brings beautiful mutual energy. Feelings can be reciprocated, conversations can deepen intimacy, and an existing connection may feel significantly more balanced.

Love Tip: Look for reciprocity, love should not require you to constantly convince someone to meet you halfway.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz supports mutual affection, tenderness and emotional harmony.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

  • Kishori Sud
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kishori Sud

    Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Love Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: Protect Your Feelings If Someone Asks For More Than You’re Comfortable Giving

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