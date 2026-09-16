The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for Nursing Superintendent and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can register online through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2026: Apply for 590 Nursing Superintendent & other posts at rrbapply.gov.in (Rajkumar)

The registration process commenced on September 15 and will end on October 14, 2026. The last date for application fee payment is October 16, 2026.

The correction window will open on October 17 and will close on October 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Technical Assistant and other posts at isro.gov.in

Vacancy Details Nursing Superintendent: 365 posts Dialysis Technician: 1 post Health and Malaria Inspector: 43 posts Audiologist and Speech Therapist: 1 post Pharmacist: 118 posts Radiographer: 25 posts ECG Technician: 4 posts Optometrist: 2 posts Lab Assistant: 31 posts Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC). The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2027: Check registration dates, selection process & other details

Selection Process The selection process comprises of CBT (computer-based test) for all the notified categories followed by document verification. The Question paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD/PWD candidates who are eligible for the Scribe facility. The question papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type with four options. Only one of these four options will be the correct answer.

The question paper will have 100 questions for 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into four sections- Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and lastly, General Science.

There shall be negative marking in CBT (Computer Based Test/Examination) and marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer @ 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question.

How to Apply Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Detailed Notification Here