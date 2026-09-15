Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Technical Assistant and other posts at isro.gov.in (File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up Technical Assistant and other posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details Technical Assistant: 5 posts Technician: 13 posts Cook: 1 post Fireman: 3 posts Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

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Selection Process The selection process will comprise of written test followed by skill test for all posts. For fireman posts, the selection process comprises of written test followed by skill test and medical examination.

The Written Test will be held on offline mode (OMR method) in Tirunelveli & Chennai. The applicants have to make their choice of city for written test while submission of online application.

The Skill test will be conducted purely on ‘GO/NO-GO’ basis and the final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained in the written test.

The shortlisted applicants shall participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted in two stages. Those applicants who qualify in Stage 1 PET shall be allowed to undergo Stage 2 PET. Those applicants who qualify in Stage 2 PET shall be allowed to undergo Detailed Medical Examination.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹750/-. The application fee is being collected only through Online mode vide SBI e-Payment gateway and the link for making the payment will appear on submission of the online application. The fee can be paid using any one of the following modes: Internet Banking, Debit Cards (Domestic), Credit Cards (Domestic), Unified Payment Interface.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.

Detailed Notification Here