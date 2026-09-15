ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Technical Assistant and other posts at isro.gov.in
ISRO will recruit for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.
Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up Technical Assistant and other posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2027: Check registration dates, selection process & other details
Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant: 5 posts
- Technician: 13 posts
- Cook: 1 post
- Fireman: 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Tentative vacancies list updated, number of posts increased- check here
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test followed by skill test for all posts. For fireman posts, the selection process comprises of written test followed by skill test and medical examination.
The Written Test will be held on offline mode (OMR method) in Tirunelveli & Chennai. The applicants have to make their choice of city for written test while submission of online application.
The Skill test will be conducted purely on ‘GO/NO-GO’ basis and the final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained in the written test.
The shortlisted applicants shall participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted in two stages. Those applicants who qualify in Stage 1 PET shall be allowed to undergo Stage 2 PET. Those applicants who qualify in Stage 2 PET shall be allowed to undergo Detailed Medical Examination.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹750/-. The application fee is being collected only through Online mode vide SBI e-Payment gateway and the link for making the payment will appear on submission of the online application. The fee can be paid using any one of the following modes: Internet Banking, Debit Cards (Domestic), Credit Cards (Domestic), Unified Payment Interface.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News