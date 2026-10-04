Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: ‘Have been warning about vote chori since 2017’, says Raj Thackeray at Mumbai protest

The march, dubbed the ‘Virat Garjana Morcha’ (Grand Roar March), saw participants demand the removal or resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Organisers prohibited party flags at the protest. Participants and supporters were allowed to carry only the national tricolour.

The agitation against CEC has emerged as a key national campaign against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

On Friday, a large number of people gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to demand Kumar's resignation at a rally organised by Abhijit Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

This marks the third joint appearance by the Thackeray cousins, who were rivals until recently, since they decided to put their differences aside.

Their first joint move was to celebrate the withdrawal of a government resolution seeking to make Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra's schools. They later came together to protest the NEET paper leak. Now, they have joined hands to demand the CEC's removal.