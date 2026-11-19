Nine people were arrested for allegedly abducting and murdering a 58-year-old woman in Bihar’s Jamui district over suspicions of witchcraft, police said on Thursday. The woman was allegedly killed after villagers blamed her for the death of a nine-year-old boy. Her body was found buried in sand near the Barhi river.

The woman’s body was found buried in the sand on the banks of the Barhi river. Police identified the deceased woman as Daya Devi alias Kusum, a resident of Dhammhan village.

Jamui, one of the poorest districts in Bihar with low literacy levels, is around 150 km from Patna. Dhammhan village falls under the Charkapatthar police station area, around 35 km from the district headquarters.

Police said the woman was abducted on November 17 and killed by villagers after they blamed her for the death of a nine-year-old boy who had been suffering from an illness.

Jhajha sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar said the villagers suspected that the woman had practised witchcraft, which they believed had led to the boy’s death. They allegedly abducted her from her village and killed her before burying her body near the riverbank.

“Police have arrested prime accused one Tinku Sharma. Upon interrogation, Tinku confessed to the crime, revealing that he along with others had killed the woman and buried her body in the sand near the riverbank. Following his confession, the police exhumed the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” Kumar said.

The woman’s body was found a short distance from the spot where villagers had buried the boy, who had died a few days earlier. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, police said.

In the first information report (FIR) lodged at the Charkapatthar police station, the victim’s daughter-in-law, Ranju Devi, alleged that the nine-year-old boy died of an illness at around 3pm on November 17. Subsequently, the boy’s relatives accused her mother-in-law of practising witchcraft, attacked their house at around 10pm and forcibly took her towards a forest area.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also visited the spot and collected evidence. Police seized a blood-stained shirt belonging to Tinku Sharma and a cricket bat used in the crime.

The nine arrested have been identified as Tinku Sharma, Pinu Sharma, Kamdeo Sharma, Sanatan Sharma, Nitish Sharma, Jaiprakash Sharma, Kundan Mandal, Chandan Kumar and Guddu Mistry.