The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return of a fugitive wanted in a 2008 murder case in Kerala after he was located and arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officers said on Thursday. Raghesh Unnikochan was deported to India on Wednesday following an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN)

Raghesh Unnikochan was deported to India on Wednesday following an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN). At the request of Kerala Police, the CBI, which is Interpol’s nodal agency in India, had secured the publication of the RCN by Interpol.

“Unnikochan stayed absconding during the course of the murder investigation to evade legal proceedings,” CBI officers said on Thursday.

A chargesheet was filed against him before the competent court in the murder case, which had also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.

“The subject was being pursued for his involvement in the said case, and efforts were being made to ensure that he is brought to justice in accordance with the law,” a CBI officer said.

Kerala Police sent an escort team to the UAE to take over his custody and ensure his return to India. The escort team, along with Unnikochan, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Wednesday.

Unnikochan and a few others were wanted in connection with a murder that took place on January 1, 2008, in Thirumangalam, Thrissur, Kerala. The accused, allegedly motivated by past enmity, attacked the victim with an axe, while the other co-accused assaulted him with deadly weapons, inflicting fatal injuries. The victim was taken to West Fort Hospital in Thrissur, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, more than 281 wanted criminals, including 73 fugitives in 2026, have been brought back to India through Interpol channels.