Centre has extended Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates' validity for newer private BS-VI-compliant vehicles to three years, while trimming the period for older vehicles. Older BS-VI vehicles will require more frequent PUC renewals (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The government on Thursday notified revised norms regarding the validity periods of PUC certificates, and retained shorter validity periods for older vehicles, while extending it for owners of new BS-VI private vehicles.

Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, BS-VI (BS-6) compliant private vehicles that are less than six-years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years, while those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

However, transport BS-VI-compliant vehicles that are up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

The new rules -Private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years must have their certificates renewed every six months.

-PUC certificates for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles to be valid for three months.

-BS-IV vehicles to get six-month validity.

-BS-VI private vehicles not older than six years to need PUC renewal ever three years.

-BS-VI vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

-Certificates valid for six months for BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years.

-BS-VI transport vehicles up to six years old to require PUC certificate renewal every two years under amended motor vehicle rules.

-Those up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal.

-Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.

A PUC certificate is a mandatory official document in the country, verifying that a motor vehicle's tailpipe emissions comply with prescribed environmental and legal standards.

The changes have been notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and came into effect with the publication in the Official Gazette.

According to the notification, if renewal is sought within the 10 days before PUC certificate's expiry, the renewed document will take effect from the expiry date of the existing one.

In all other cases where renewal is sought after expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the day the PUC document is renewed.

For certificates issued before the amended rules take effect, the revised validity schedule will apply only when they are first renewed after the new rules come into force.