In a post on X on Thursday, Shaina traced her family’s relationship with the Sena founder, called him a father figure and spoke about his “godlike presence in my life” and insisted that her actions at the Press conference had been misrepresented

The row erupted following a press briefing called by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday to protest former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s alleged “insult” of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in her autobiography. At one point, Shaina inadvertently tore a photograph showing Thackeray slapping an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar over his past remarks on Savarkar. Although Shaina insisted she had only torn the portion featuring Aiyar’s effigy, the clarification failed to stem the backlash on social media.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, who has been accused of tearing a photograph of the party’s late founder, Bal Thackeray, on Thursday, issued an apology to “true Shiv Sainiks” if she hurt them, even as she hit back at her detractors, saying she didn’t need to prove her loyalty to Balasaheb.

What did Shaina NC say about the allegations that she disrespected Bal Thackeray?

What did Shaina NC say about the allegations that she disrespected Bal Thackeray?

“I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb’s admirers, I sincerely apologise to them. But to those who have tried to make political capital out of misrepresenting my actions, I want to say this emphatically—I do not need anyone’s certificate to prove my love and loyalty for Balasaheb!” Shaina said in a statement on X in Marathi, even as her alleged action sparked street protests in the city by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

“At yesterday’s press conference, I referred to Balasaheb’s ideas. However, my actions and statements were deliberately misrepresented. I never intended to disrespect Balasaheb; on the contrary, I draw inspiration from the fiery ideals he upheld throughout his life”, Shaina, who was a fashion designer before joining politics, said.

Sena (UBT) workers staged demonstrations on Thursday at several locations in Mumbai, including outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, as well as in the Lalbaug and Bharat Mata areas.

Former Mumbai mayor Shraddha Jadhav sustained an injury to her hand outside Shiv Sena Bhavan after she was allegedly pushed by police, prompting her to accuse officers of treating protesters like criminals.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 when Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, toppling the state government and later securing control of the party’s name and election symbol from India’s election commission.