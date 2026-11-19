NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has written to Union home minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking their intervention for an independent and time-bound probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of his uncle and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. (HT photo)

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

The letter came two days after Pawar accused chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures owner VK Singh, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against him. The allegation came even as Fadnavis said he has requested Shah to personally intervene in the matter and ensure the findings of the probe are released.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Rohit Pawar said: “For over nine months now, we have been demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into Ajit dada’s accidental/suspicious death. Yet every agency seems to be passing the buck and shirking its responsibility.”

He added: “Against this backdrop, I have written to the Union Home Minister, Hon. Amit Shah, and the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Rahul Gandhi, urging them to ensure a thorough investigation into Ajit dada’s accident/suspicious death so that every doubt in the minds of crores of people across the state can be put to rest. I hope that Hon. Amit Shah, as Union Home Minister, and Hon. Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, will take this letter seriously and take appropriate action on it.”

In his letter, Rohit Pawar demanded a probe into VSR Ventures' financial transactions, the source of funds used to purchase its aircraft, including the ill-fated VT-SSK, and the financial dealings of companies allegedly linked to it. He has also sought investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and other competent agencies into alleged suspicious transactions worth around ₹850 crore involving the company.

There was no immediate reaction from the company and comment from Shah or Gandhi at the time of filing its report. But the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state earlier accused Rohit Pawar of engaging in low-level politics and just seeking publicity.

"The question that remains unanswered even today is whether this was merely an accident or whether there is a possibility of a conspiracy behind it," he wrote.

"Have the alleged links between the company and influential individuals had any bearing on the investigation? Is the delay in the probe merely the result of administrative negligence, or are there other reasons behind it?" he added.