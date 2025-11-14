Mumbai nutritionist with 16 years of experience shares top 5 superfoods to boost immunity in winter: Carrots, oranges

Boost your immune system, mood, and weight loss efforts with powerfu and tasty superfoods from the winter season. Whether it's a juicy oranges or some sesame seeds in your laddus, sabzis and salad, you could be reaping the benefits of the colder months with healthy foods on offer. Also read | Winter weight loss tips to help you stay fit in cold weather: Healthy diet to home workout, 6 things you should know Stock up on local, seasonal superfoods like oranges this winter. (Made using Gemini AI)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, clinical nutritionist Prachi Mandholia from Mumbai, who has 16+ years of experience, said, “There’s something comforting about winters – the crisp air, cosy sweaters, and the irresistible aroma of sarson ka saag simmering on the stove. But it’s also the season when coughs, colds, and fatigue sneak in. The secret to staying strong this season is right in our kitchens. These five winter superfoods can naturally boost your immunity and keep you looking and feeling your best all season long.”

She added, “Winter doesn’t have to mean falling sick or feeling sluggish. With the right foods, your body can thrive even in the coldest months. So stock up on local, seasonal produce like mustard greens for strength, bajra for warmth, carrots for glow, sesame for energy, and oranges for freshness. Together, these five superfoods will help you navigate winter with stronger immunity, improved digestion, and radiant skin. So this season, let your plate be your medicine and your kitchen your pharmacy.”

Here is Prachi's list of five winter superfoods to boost your health and how to have them:

Nutritionist Prachi Mandholia says: Let your plate be your medicine and your kitchen your pharmacy. (Made using ChatGPT)

1. Mustard greens (sarson ka saag)

According to Prachi: “Winter in India is incomplete without a plate of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. Beyond its comforting flavour, mustard greens are loaded with nutrients that help your body fight winter infections.”

⦿ Why it’s a superfood: Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with antioxidants, mustard greens strengthen your immune system, your first line of defence against viruses.

⦿ How to enjoy: Stick to the classic sarson ka saag, or add blanched mustard leaves to soups and stir-fries. Drizzle a little ghee for extra warmth and nourishment.

2. Bajra (pearl millet)

“If there’s one grain made for winter, it’s bajra. This humble millet not only keeps you full for longer but also warms you from within,” Prachi said.

⦿ Why it’s a superfood: Bajra is packed with iron and fibre, both are vital for energy, blood circulation, and gut health. A healthy gut is directly linked to better immunity, making bajra a true winter staple.

⦿ How to enjoy: Replace wheat rotis with bajra roti topped with ghee, or try a comforting bowl of bajra khichdi. You can even make a bajra soup with red carrots, peas and a touch of ghee for a wholesome dinner.

3. Red carrots (Laal gajar)

“Those vibrant red carrots that flood winter markets aren’t just pretty, they’re packed with health benefits,” Prachi added.

⦿ Why it’s a superfood: Red carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, crucial for maintaining healthy skin and mucous membranes that protect you from infections. They also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation.

⦿ How to enjoy: Snack on raw carrot sticks, blend them into juice with a bit of ginger, or indulge in the season’s favourite, gajar ka halwa. Even a simple roasted carrot soup can warm you up while boosting your defences.

4. Sesame seeds (Til)

“From til laddoos to rewaris, sesame seeds are a winter essential in Indian homes and for good reason,” Prachi said.

⦿ Why it’s a superfood: These tiny seeds are rich in calcium, iron, and zinc, all of which help strengthen immunity and improve skin and hair health. Their healthy fats help to combat the dryness that winter brings.

⦿ How to enjoy: Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over salads, mix them into curries, or enjoy traditional til-gud laddoos. The combination of sesame and jaggery not only tastes divine but also provides a warm sensation.

5. Oranges

According to Prachi, bright, juicy oranges are nature’s way of protecting us during winter.

⦿ Why it’s a superfood: High in vitamin C and flavonoids, oranges help your body produce white blood cells and antibodies that fight off infections. They also enhance collagen production, keeping your skin radiant even in cold weather.

⦿ How to enjoy: Eat them fresh or add slices to your salads. Try orange-infused water with cinnamon for a soothing evening drink.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.