Struggling with frequent infections? Doctor shares 7 habits to boost immunity naturally

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, chief pathologist, Redcliffe Labs said, "If you are one of those who frequently struggle with infections, fever, and other health issues, especially during changes in weather or temperature, it is a sign that you may be dealing with low immunity. Instead of treating health issues every time, it is better to focus on preventive measures and lifestyle habits that strengthen your immunity."

Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth further explained a few habits that can help in building stronger immune system:

1. Prioritise quality sleep:

It's not just a luxury, it's a necessity for your immune system. Poor sleep affects the production of cytokines, which are proteins that help fight infections. Adults need at least 7–8 hours of sleep to maintain optimal immune function. Studies show that those who sleep less than 6 hours are more likely to fall sick.

2. Eat a rainbow diet:

Your plate is your immune system's best friend. Fill it with a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Vitamin C (found in amla, citrus fruits), zinc (in seeds, legumes), and antioxidants help boost white blood cell production. Fermented foods, such as curd and pickles, support gut health, which is home to over 70% of your immune system.

3. Stay hydrated:

Water is not just for quenching your thirst; it's a key player in your immune system's team. Keep it well stocked (2.5-3 litres/day). Drinking enough water (2.5–3 litres/day) helps flush out toxins and supports lymph production, which transports immune cells. Herbal teas with tulsi, ginger, and turmeric are great additions during monsoon or flu season.

4. Maintain regular physical activity:

Moderate exercise (approximately 30 minutes/day) improves circulation and helps immune cells move more freely. Yoga and walking are effective immunity boosters and stressbusters.

5. Minimise stress:

Chronic stress suppresses the immune response. Techniques such as mindfulness, breathing exercises, and taking adequate breaks from screens can significantly lower cortisol levels.

6. Don't skip preventive health tests:

Routine health screenings can detect vitamin D or B12 deficiencies and help monitor blood sugar or liver function, all of which impact immune strength. Early detection leads to faster action.

7. Personal hygiene still matters:

Handwashing, sanitising touchpoints, and avoiding the sharing of personal items help reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses, especially during the monsoon season.

