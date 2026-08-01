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    Try This Healthy Garlic Bread Recipe For Rainy Day Cravings That Pairs Perfectly With Soup, Pasta, Or Tea

    Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 12:06:03 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Healthy Garlic Bread Recipe (Freepik)
    Healthy Garlic Bread Recipe (Freepik)

    Make a garlic bread recipe for rainy day cravings with fresh garlic, herbs, and simple ingredients for a crisp, flavourful snack that's easy to prepare at home.

    Rainy days often call for something crisp, buttery, and packed with flavour. The garlic bread recipe is a simple baked snack made by spreading a mixture of fresh garlic, butter or olive oil, herbs, and cheese over slices of bread before baking until golden. Garlic bread traces its roots to Italy, where bruschetta inspired later versions topped with garlic and olive oil. The buttery version became popular in the United States and is now enjoyed worldwide. Paired with hot soup, pasta, or tea, garlic bread is a popular choice during the monsoon because it is quick to prepare and easy to share.

    Garlic contains allicin">Garlic contains allicin, a natural compound that may help support healthy blood pressure, improve blood vessel function, and contribute to healthy cholesterol levels. Garlic also provides antioxidants">provides antioxidants that help protect cells from oxidative stress and contains active compounds that support the body's natural immune response. Using freshly crushed garlic instead of garlic powder helps retain more of these beneficial compounds.

    Classic garlic bread is often prepared with white bread and generous amounts of butter, making it higher in calories, saturated fat, and sodium, especially in restaurant or packaged versions. A healthier version can be made by choosing whole-grain bread for extra fibre">extra fibre, replacing butter with extra-virgin olive oil for heart-friendly fats">heart-friendly fats, and using fresh herbs to add flavour without excess salt. These simple changes improve the nutritional value while maintaining the rich garlic flavour.

    The garlic bread recipe for rainy day cravings delivers a crisp crust, soft centre, and aromatic blend of garlic and herbs in every bite. Prepared with everyday ingredients and baked in minutes, it is an easy snack that brings fresh flavour to rainy afternoons and cosy family meals.

    Healthy Classic Garlic Bread vs Cheesy Garlic Bread

    Feature

    Healthy Classic Garlic Bread

    Cheesy Garlic Bread

    Main Ingredients

    Whole-grain bread, fresh garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, herbs

    White bread, garlic butter, mozzarella or processed cheese, herbs

    Texture

    Crispy outside with a soft centre

    Crispy outside with a cheesy, gooey topping

    Calories

    Lower in calories

    Higher because of added cheese and butter

    Protein

    Moderate

    Higher due to cheese

    Fat Content

    Lower in saturated fat with olive oil

    Higher in saturated fat from butter and cheese

    Fibre

    Higher because of whole-grain bread

    Usually lower when made with white bread

    Heart Health

    Contains healthy unsaturated fats from olive oil

    Higher saturated fat may be less heart-friendly when eaten often

    Customisation

    Easy to prepare with herbs, vegetables, or whole-grain bread

    Can be customised with different cheeses and toppings

    Best Served With

    Soup, salads, pasta, or roasted vegetables

    Pasta, pizza, soups, or party platters

    Best For

    Everyday snacks and lighter meals

    Occasional indulgent snacks or gatherings

    Garlic Bread Recipe at a Glance

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 12 minutes

    Total Time: 22 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Course: Snack

    Cuisine: Italian-Inspired

    Best Served With: Tomato soup, pasta, pizza, or tea

    Crispy Garlic Bread Recipe

    Fresh garlic, herbs, and buttery bread come together in this easy garlic bread recipe that is crisp outside, soft inside, and perfect for rainy evenings.

    Ingredients

    • 1 whole-grain baguette or whole wheat bread loaf
    • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
    • 4 garlic cloves, freshly minced
    • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
    • 1 teaspoon mixed Italian herbs
    • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
    • ¼ teaspoon chilli flakes (optional)
    • 1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan or reduced-fat mozzarella (optional)

    Instructions

    1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
    2. Slice the whole-grain bread into thick pieces without cutting all the way through.
    3. Mix the olive oil, minced garlic, parsley, mixed herbs, black pepper, chilli flakes, lemon zest, and salt in a small bowl.
    4. Spread the garlic mixture evenly between each slice and over the top of the bread.
    5. Sprinkle a small amount of Parmesan or reduced-fat mozzarella, if using.
    6. Wrap the bread loosely in aluminium foil.
    7. Bake for 10–12 minutes until the bread is heated through.
    8. Open the foil and bake for another 3–4 minutes until the edges become lightly crisp.
    9. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve immediately.

    Smart Ways to Make Garlic Bread Healthier

    1. Choose whole-grain bread instead of white bread to increase fibre.
    2. Replace part of the butter with extra-virgin olive oil.
    3. Use freshly crushed garlic for better flavour and natural nutrients.
    4. Add fresh herbs instead of extra salt for seasoning.
    5. Sprinkle a small amount of Parmesan instead of large quantities of cheese.
    6. Pair Garlic Bread with vegetable soup or salad for a balanced meal.
    7. Avoid excessive butter to reduce saturated fat.
    8. Add finely chopped spinach or herbs to the garlic spread for extra nutrients.

    Nutrition in Garlic Bread

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount (Per Serving)

    Calories

    215 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    26 g

    Protein

    5 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Saturated Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    3 g

    Sodium

    310 mg

    Calcium

    65 mg

    Iron

    1.8 mg

    Sugar

    2 g

    FAQs

    Can Garlic Bread be made without butter?

    Yes. Garlic Bread can be prepared with extra-virgin olive oil instead of butter for a lighter version with heart-friendly fats.

    Which bread is best for Garlic Bread?

    French bread, baguette, Italian bread, or whole-grain bread all work well for Garlic Bread because they become crisp while staying soft inside.

    Can Garlic Bread be prepared in advance?

    Yes. Garlic Bread can be assembled a few hours ahead and refrigerated before baking for fresh serving later.

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