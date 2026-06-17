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    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew Combining Lean Protein And Fresh Produce For Wholesome Seasonal Meals

    Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and aromatic herbs for a nourishing seasonal meal.

    Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 12:13 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Chef Ranveer Brar's light chicken stew with vegetables is a monsoon comfort recipe for a soothing meal that celebrates slow-cooked goodness while keeping the dish light and nutritious. Popular among fans of Ranveer Brar chicken stew and healthy chicken stew recipes, this preparation combines protein, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced meal that suits family dinners and seasonal cravings.

    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew (Freepik)
    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew (Freepik)

    Chicken stew has been enjoyed across many cultures because it combines simple ingredients with slow cooking to develop rich flavours. Indian versions often include seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, and mild spices that complement lean chicken without making the dish heavy. Chicken provides protein needed for muscle repair and daily energy, while carrots, peas, potatoes, and beans contribute fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. The broth helps retain nutrients during cooking, making this Indian chicken stew recipe nourishing and easy to digest, especially during the rainy season and cooler summer evenings.

    The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread.

    Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes.

    Chicken Stew with Vegetables vs Chicken Soup: Which Makes a Better Seasonal Meal?

    Feature

    Chicken Stew with Vegetables

    Chicken Soup

    Texture

    Thick and hearty

    Light and brothy

    Protein Content

    High

    Moderate

    Vegetable Quantity

    Generous

    Moderate

    Fibre

    Higher

    Lower

    Calories

    Balanced meal

    Light meal

    Cooking Style

    Slow simmered

    Quick simmer

    Nutrient Density

    Rich

    Moderate

    Hydration

    Excellent

    Excellent

    Best For

    Family dinners and recovery meals

    Light snacks and starters

    Seasonal Appeal

    Monsoon and cooler days

    Year-round

    Quick Facts About This Light Chicken Stew

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 35 minutes

    Total Time: 50 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian-inspired

    Main Ingredient: Chicken and vegetables

    Best Served With: Whole wheat bread or brown rice

    Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables Recipe

    Tender chicken, colourful vegetables, and aromatic herbs combine to create a nourishing stew perfect for rainy evening meals.

    Ingredients

    • 400g boneless chicken, diced
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • 2 carrots, sliced
    • 1 potato, diced
    • ½ cup green peas
    • ½ cup beans, chopped
    • 4 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1 inch ginger, grated
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • 4 cups chicken stock
    • 1 teaspoon black pepper
    • 1 teaspoon oregano
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

    Instructions

    1. Heat olive oil and cook onions, garlic, and ginger until aromatic.
    2. Add the chicken pieces and cook until lightly browned.
    3. Mix in carrots, potatoes, beans, and green peas.
    4. Pour the chicken stock over the ingredients and stir well.
    5. Season with black pepper, oregano, and salt.
    6. Simmer over medium heat until the chicken becomes tender.
    7. Cook until the vegetables soften while keeping their texture.
    8. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves before serving.
    9. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required.
    10. Serve the stew hot with whole wheat bread or brown rice.

    Smart Tips To Make This Chicken Stew Healthier

    1. Choose lean chicken breast to increase protein and reduce saturated fat.
    2. Add spinach or kale to improve the vitamin and iron content.
    3. Include sweet potatoes for extra fibre and natural sweetness.
    4. Use homemade chicken stock to control sodium levels.
    5. Add mushrooms to increase minerals and texture.
    6. Cook with olive oil in small quantities for healthier fats.
    7. Mix fresh herbs into the stew for extra antioxidants.
    8. Include barley or quinoa for additional fibre and nutrients.
    9. Reduce salt and season with herbs and spices.
    10. Serve the stew with fresh salad for a balanced meal.

    Nutritional Value Of Chicken Stew with Vegetables

    Chicken stew with vegetables combines lean protein and seasonal produce to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients">rich in essential nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    320 kcal

    Protein

    32 g

    Carbohydrates

    22 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Fibre

    6 g

    Calcium

    80 mg

    Iron

    3 mg

    Potassium

    780 mg

    Vitamin C

    28 mg

    Vitamin A

    540 mcg

    FAQs

    Is Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables good for weight management?

    Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean protein and vegetables to support balanced eating habits.

    Can Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables be prepared for meal prep?

    Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables stores well and can be reheated for quick lunches and dinners.

    Why are vegetables added to Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables?

    Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables uses seasonal produce to provide fibre, vitamins, and natural flavour.

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