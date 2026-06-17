Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew Combining Lean Protein And Fresh Produce For Wholesome Seasonal Meals

Chef Ranveer Brar's light chicken stew with vegetables is a monsoon comfort recipe for a soothing meal that celebrates slow-cooked goodness while keeping the dish light and nutritious. Popular among fans of Ranveer Brar chicken stew and healthy chicken stew recipes, this preparation combines protein, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced meal that suits family dinners and seasonal cravings. Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew (Freepik)

Chicken stew has been enjoyed across many cultures because it combines simple ingredients with slow cooking to develop rich flavours. Indian versions often include seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, and mild spices that complement lean chicken without making the dish heavy. Chicken provides protein needed for muscle repair and daily energy, while carrots, peas, potatoes, and beans contribute fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. The broth helps retain nutrients during cooking, making this Indian chicken stew recipe nourishing and easy to digest, especially during the rainy season and cooler summer evenings.

The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread.

Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes.