Murgh Ka Shorba Recipe, A Protein Rich Indian Chicken Soup For Winter Days

Murgh Ka Shorba has roots in the Mughal era, where light broths made from chicken, spices, and herbs were prepared as restorative meals. This Indian-style chicken soup evolved through regional kitchens, each adding its own balance of aroma and flavour. The dish still carries that heritage, making it a trusted winter recipe for many families. Murgh Ka Shorba(Freepik)

Chicken used in shorba contributes natural protein and minerals, allowing the body to stay energised during colder days. Traditional cooking methods rely on slow simmering, which helps draw nutrients into the broth. A study notes that chicken soup can support hydration and ease seasonal fatigue by supplying electrolytes and amino acids.

Spices such as pepper, cumin, and cinnamon commonly appear in Murgh Ka Shorba, not just for taste but also for their warming nature. These ingredients have long been part of Ayurvedic winter cooking. Fresh coriander and ginger add depth while supporting digestion, which matches the idea of using light, nourishing dishes during cold months.

Different regions prepare Murgh Ka Shorba in their own way. Some households prefer a thin, broth-like soup, while others add ground spices for a richer body. A few variations also include vegetables or chicken stock for added nourishment. Chicken stock enhances flavour naturally and contributes collagen, which is linked to joint and skin support according to studies done in 2022.

The appeal of Murgh Ka Shorba lies in its simplicity, history, and steady nourishment, making it one of the most reliable winter chicken recipes that suits both everyday meals and seasonal needs.

Murgh Ka Shorba, A Light and Warming Indian-Style Chicken Soup

Ingredients (Serves 3–4)

300 g bone-in chicken pieces

4 cups water

1 medium onion, sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp whole peppercorns

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 small cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 bay leaf

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp ghee or oil

Optional: ½ cup homemade chicken stock for richer flavour

Step-by-Step Recipes

Heat ghee in a pot and add cumin seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaf. Add sliced onion and sauté until soft. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. Add tomatoes and cook until they soften. Add chicken pieces, turmeric, salt, and black pepper powder; sauté for 2–3 minutes. Pour in water (and chicken stock if using). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 25–30 minutes to allow flavours to develop. Remove the chicken, shred it lightly, and add it back to the pot. Adjust seasoning and simmer for another 5 minutes. Finish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

FAQs

Is Murgh Ka Shorba different from regular chicken soup?

Yes. Murgh Ka Shorba uses Indian spices like black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, giving it a lighter yet aromatic flavour.

2. Can Murgh Ka Shorba be made using leftover chicken?

Leftover chicken works well as long as you simmer it briefly with spices and stock. This helps the flavours blend and keeps the texture soft.

3. Is chicken stock necessary for making shorba?

Chicken stock adds natural protein, collagen, and a deeper flavour. However, it can be replaced with water if required. For a richer taste simmer the chicken bones for 20–25 minutes.