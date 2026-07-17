Sustainable fashion made simple: 5 versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe and restyle for years

Sustainability should not remain a complex theoretical concept confined to policies and international conversations. For it to be implemented meaningfully, it must become a part of everyday habits, beginning with something as personal as the clothes in your wardrobe.



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With global conversations raising alarm over textile waste, overflowing landfills and resource-intensive production, it is imperative to choose pieces that can outlast the rapid cycle of consumption and disposal.

So, how do you build an eco-friendly wardrobe?

Let's hear from an expert about what it takes to build a sustainable wardrobe. Punam Mullick, co-founder of Shubha Design Studio, fashion entrepreneur and creative strategist, told HT Lifestyle that the goal is to choose better. When you invest in good-quality, well-made pieces, they can be worn, restyled and enjoyed for years to come.

“I feel that fashion should tell stories while being kind to the planet. With a focus on natural fabrics and classic silhouettes, the thoughtfully designed garments enable conscious consumption and reduce textile waste without sacrificing creativity,” she said, insisting that sustainable fashion can also be expressive and unique, while being eco-friendly.

Punam recommended these pieces and how you can style them: