Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

You dress for your mood and personal style, but you also need to dress according to the weather. Adaptability is the hallmark of a well-planned wardrobe! This is especially relevant during the in-between season when summer slowly transitions into the rainy season. Some days are scorchingly hot, while others quickly turn humid, leaving clothes feeling sticky and clingy.



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To combat this, you need to make practical fashion choices. For expert-backed styling tips for the in-between season, Shubha Mitra, founder of Shubha Design Studio, weighed in and helped to identify the fashion choices one needs to make for better comfort.

She outlined three important things you need to keep in mind: breathability, comfort, and ease of repeated wear.

“Instead of investing in occasion-heavy outfits that are worn once and forgotten, shoppers are gravitating towards pieces that transition effortlessly from work to travel to casual outings and holidays,” Shubha added.

What does it mean? The focus here should be on choosing clothes that are useful for different occasions. Pieces that are versatile! The choices should be focused on functionality.

The expert walked us through the best choices. Here's a brief guide Shubha shared, recommending the best fabrics, fittings and prints: