How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

Co-ord sets are matching, co-ordinated outfits where the top and bottom pieces usually are of the same colour, fabric and design. While they may look effortless to put on, it’s very easy to cross the fine line between looking sleek and unbothered, and looking too unbothered, as if you forgot to change out of your pyjamas. To swerve such a fashion disaster, styling is the solution. Knowing the fundamentals of silhouette, fabric, fit, and finishing touches can help prevent wardrobe malfunctions or misinterpretation. Co-ord sets are matching in terms of colour, with a high chance of appearing like PJs. This is where correct styling helps to make it look better. (Reference pic: Pinterest/@ananya, tuba khan, renukunchikorve)

But does that mean you swear off co-ords and stay clear of anything monochromatic? No, as a co-ord has a hidden potential of being extremely versatile, making your co-ord OOTD look chic, and not sleepy.

Neeraj Singh Jain, Design Director at Fashinza, shared with HT Lifestyle about the styling versatility of co-ord sets. But he stressed the importance of styling, because if neglected, the favourite co-ords may look like PJs.

He said, “The iconic co-ords offer both a cohesive and seamless look and the flexibility to mix and match our coordinating sets with other tops or bottoms in your wardrobe. This means that co-ords have a super long life in your wardrobe and can be dressed up or down, and you can wear them throughout the year, no matter when you bought them, but there is a small catch: if done wrong, you might risk stepping out looking like you are out of the bed in your PJs.”

Neeraj shared a styling guide for co-ord, outlining 5 key techniques so that your co-ord sets that appear like fashionable outerwear, not PJs:

1. Pair co-ords with accessories

To match your skirts/trousers and tops together, add some of your favourite pieces of jewellery, which can really make the whole look come together.

Opt for statement jewellery, a cute bag and your favourite pair of shoes for looks all year round. For heading to the beach, take a tote bag.

Opt for anything from large hoop earrings or subtle pendants. The choice here is all yours. Based on the fanciness level of the affair you are attending, you can pick your jewellery.

For instance, for a casual outing, celebrities kept their accessories to a minimum with golden hoops. If hoops seem a little sombre to you, you can add an elegant bag with it to make it more appealing.

2. Mix and match your co-ords

Although co-ords are meant to be worn together, we don’t see why you shouldn’t be able to mix and match as you like.

Create endless combinations by mixing and matching the top and the bottom of your co-ord set with other clothes in your wardrobe.

For example: Try pairing one of your skirt co-ords with a graphic T, or maybe a green co-ord blouse with your favourite pair of boyfriend jeans instead.

3. Tailored cuts

It is advisable to go for a waist-clinching silhouette, tapered at the ankle, or cropped just right.

All the tailoring makes all the difference in distinguishing chic from sleepwear. When we do wide-legged pants with a crop top or a boxy blazer over high-waisted shorts.

4. Fabric

Any co-ord sets made in slouchy jersey fabrics or bad sateen quality fabrics will end up looking like PJ sets; the idea is to opt for co-ords made from crisp cottons, linen blends, twills, crepes and luxury fabrics.

The whole concepts of elevated fabrics give definition to the co-ord silhouettes, and it becomes more of high fashion than loungewear.

5. Layering