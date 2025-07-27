Rain compromising your fashion? Ultimate ethnic wear styling guide to be chic and comfortable

Often it is said to take a leaf out of a romantic wardrobe's stylebook in monsoon - dress cute for the weather (cue- stylish heroines dancing in rain.) But in reality, that page is often ripped apart the moment the rain hits, turning everything soggy and icky. Monsoon fashion is all about knowing what materials to choose.(Shutterstock)

Monsoon dressing comes with a hard reality check: soggy hems, sweaty layers, and outfits that never really dry. Between jumping over puddles, bearing surprise downpours, and relentless humidity, style often takes a backseat. Ethnic dressing, in particular, is even a bigger challenge to carry as the heavy fabrics, long hemlines often don't hold up well against the unpredictable rainy season.

But the correct styling choices become a style saviour, a combination of functionality and fashion, that can make you look good this season. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who helped break down monsoon fashion. So even if ethnic wear is tricky in monsoon, you can circumvent the challenges with good styling.

Inner wear

For the monsoon you will require a good shapewear (imagine your saree looking well-fitted and less frumpy.)(Shutterstock)

A good innerwear moment can make or break not just your outfit, but your entire mood. So if you are looking for a snatched, sculpted look, without struggling with sweat patches (monsoon gets really sweaty!) or ill-fitted innerwear, your monsoon lingerie needs a seasonal upgrade. With the tendencies of rashes, it's even more important to prioritise skin-friendly materials.

Kamakshi Agarwala, Founder & CEO of Butt-Chique, shared with HT Lifestyle the key essentials to keep in mind when choosing innerwear during the monsoon.

“First, fabrics, look for options that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and specifically made for humid conditions. Avoid fabrics like polyester, satin, and nylon, which trap sweat and worsen friction. Instead, go for other skin-friendly blends that keep you dry and irritation-free,” Kamkshi outlined the key materials one should keep in mind when choosing innerwear for monsoon.

For those who prefer wearing shapewear underneath, Kamkshi further recommended, “Products such as silicone nipple pasties offer seamless coverage, especially under sheer or fitted garments, and are both sweat-resistant and reusable; similarly, moisture-wicking shapewear provides light compression without compromising breathability. Stick-on bras or adhesive cups are another essential, particularly for backless or strappy outfits, eliminating the hassle of wet straps and offering a clean, secure fit. Lastly, of course, support and fit are equally important; we just cannot compromise on these factors.”

Essentials for monsoon-ethnic wear

You can rock ethnic during monsoon as well- by knowing the correct styling.(Reference pics: Pinterest/@shai, teeshey, trendythreads, fashion_stories)

Now, coming to the most vital part, what you wear. Vishal Pacheriwal, Director of Parnika India, shared a comprehensive guide on ethnic monsoon dressing with HT Lifestyle, covering all the fundamental aspects of dressing smartly during the rainy season. Your ethnicwear game stays strong and romantic, through rain, sweat or shine.

Here's the guide Vishal shared:

1. Choose the right fabrics

Heavy or absorbent materials such as silk, velvet, or thick cotton are not suitable for rainy weather. Avoid fabrics that wrinkle easily or take time to dry, as they can become uncomfortable and unhygienic during humid days. Instead, go for:

• Blended Cotton: Cotton blends with synthetic fibres dry faster and are less likely to cling to the body when damp.

• Rayon or Viscose: These are breathable, lightweight, and quick-drying, perfect for everyday wear.

• Polyester-Crepe or Georgette: These offer a fluid drape and are water-resistant to an extent. They don’t absorb water easily, making them ideal for rainy days.

2. Opt for shorter silhouettes

Long hemlines are a hassle during the rainy season. They not only absorb water but also get stained with mud. Modernise your ethnic wardrobe by experimenting with shorter, practical silhouettes like:

• Knee-Length Kurtis or Tunics: These are easy to carry, dry quickly, and still retain a traditional look.

• Ankle-Length Pants: Instead of flowing palazzos or wide salwars that drag in water, go for structured, slim bottoms that keep your outfit neat and functional.

• Dhoti Pants or Tulip Pants: Stylish yet smart alternatives to conventional lowers, they add a fusion twist while keeping things practical.

By pairing short kurtis with modern bottoms, you achieve an Indo-western aesthetic that’s perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings.

3. Use layering smartly

Monsoon temperatures may fluctuate, and indoor air-conditioning can make you feel chilly. Layering with light, quick-drying pieces becomes essential.

• Light Shrugs or Capes: Drape a sheer cape or shrug over your kurti or dress. It adds dimension without adding weight or heat.

• Rain-Friendly Dupattas: If you wear a dupatta, opt for lightweight fabrics like chiffon or georgette. Avoid heavy embroidery or tassels that absorb water and become bulky.

4. Stick to darker or earthy tones

While pastel and white hues look great in summer, they are not practical during the monsoon. Mud splashes, dirty rainwater, and general wear and tear show more prominently on lighter shades.

• Choose darker colours like navy, olive, charcoal, rust, maroon, or mustard, which are both monsoon-friendly and on-trend.

• If you love prints, go for bold motifs or abstract patterns that can help hide watermarks or minor stains.

Earthy tones not only align well with the rainy mood but also transition easily from office to festive wear with minimal changes.

5. Minimise embellishments

Heavily embroidered or beaded outfits can be cumbersome and impractical during the rains. These elements trap moisture and increase the weight of your outfit, making it difficult to manage. Instead:

• Choose minimalistic detailing like threadwork, block prints, or foil prints that don’t add weight.

• Stick to fabric-based textures rather than metal or glass embellishments to maintain comfort.

This approach helps you maintain an elegant look while staying fuss-free and weather-ready.

6. Footwear

Leather juttis or embellished sandals can get ruined in wet weather, so consider:

• Opt for PVC or rubber-soled footwear that provides good grip on slippery surfaces.

• Use Kolhapuri-inspired sandals made of synthetic materials that dry quickly and still pair well with ethnic outfits.

• Avoid open-back sandals or heels that may slip off or lead to falls.

Ensure your footwear complements your outfit but prioritises functionality and safety.

7. Hairstyle and makeup

• Opt for braids, buns, or ponytails that keep hair off your neck and stay manageable in humid weather.

• Use anti-frizz serums to keep flyaways at bay and go for minimalistic, waterproof makeup products that don’t melt or smudge.

Stick to fresh, natural looks with light kajal, tinted lip balms, and matte base products to complement your ethnic-modern fusion outfit.

8. Accessorise wisely

Accessories in the monsoon should be functional and water-resistant wherever possible.

• Replace heavy metal jewellery with lightweight oxidised or resin jewellery that doesn’t tarnish with humidity.

• Use waterproof bags or pouches instead of suede or leather handbags. Look for cross-body slings or compact totes that keep your essentials safe and dry.

• Always carry a compact umbrella that can fit in your bag, and choose one that matches or complements your outfit for a coordinated look.